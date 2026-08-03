Regulation Change Allows for Bass Harvest at Duck River Reservoir

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has implemented a regulation change for the Duck River Reservoir. The lake is located off U.S. Highway 278 East in Cullman, Alabama.

The revised regulation establishes a 14- to 22-inch protective slot limit for black bass. Anglers may harvest black bass less than 14 inches in total length and one black bass greater than 22 inches as part of the new 10-fish daily creel limit.

Based on the current fish population structure in the lake, harvest of black bass can occur without negatively affecting the overall health of the bass fishery. The reservoir was previously managed under a no-harvest regulation for black bass since opening to anglers in 2018. The regulation change provides anglers an opportunity to harvest a reasonable limit of black bass while continuing to maintain the reservoir’s quality bass fishery.

A fishing license is required for residents ages 16-64 and all non-residents 16 and up to fish at the Duck River Reservoir. Learn more about this 640-acre man-made reservoir at www.cullmanal.gov/235/Duck-River-Reservoir.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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