Altitude Water Announces Collaboration with Winged Solar Solutions to Deliver Integrated Power and Water Systems

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauderdale Lakes-based Altitude Water , a globally respected Atmospheric Water Generator innovator, has announced a collaboration with Winged Solar Solutions , a California-based designer and manufacturer of patented modular solar-generation and battery-storage platforms. By pairing Altitude Water’s AWGs with Winged Solar’s Sparrow, Hawk, and Eagle systems, the companies can provide practical, cost-effective power-and-water solutions for disaster response and locations where conventional infrastructure is unavailable, unreliable, or too costly.“We are incredibly excited to bring this collaboration to a commercially-viable opportunity after months of careful discussion, planning, and testing,” expressed Jeff Szur, Altitude Water’s Founder and CEO. “With our explosive growth, we wanted to focus on just making the best AWGs on the market and let a solar provider do what they do best. We searched for a solar partner that could handle the manufacturing of the solar part of the trailer and believe that Winged Solar Solutions provided the best product to pair with our AWGs. After months of testing, we believe it was the right choice. Now with numerous opportunities in Africa and the Caribbean, we can aggressively go after those orders as well as the nonprofits who request no panels on the ground. It is exciting times and an example of our mantra- teamwork makes the dream work.”Altitude’s previous Disaster Relief Trailers (DRTs) were documented helping victims throughout the United States. The advanced trailer is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service, addressing initial recovery steps while preparing people for what’s to come next. The new trailers offer various options for the consumer to meet a wide range of needs.The collaboration brings together three scalable Winged Solar platforms: the compact, rapidly deployable Sparrow, paired with the Trident 12; the mobile, trailer-based Hawk; and the larger Eagle, designed for fixed or semi-permanent infrastructure. The Hawk and Eagle can be configured with Altitude’s Trident 100 or Trident 200 systems to support disaster response, humanitarian relief, remote communities, commercial operations, and other infrastructure needs.The Trident 12 (T-12) model is designed for residential homes, condos, offices, spas, clinics, RVs, schools, and more, offering pure water purification 24/7 and producing up to 16 gallons of water per day while holding up to 7 gallons in storage. The Trident 100 (T-100) is designed for apartment complexes, farms, greenhouses, restaurants, hospitals, and other large locations. Like the T-12, it produces clean water 24/7 and eliminates the need for bottles and filters while being capable of producing 185 gallons per day while storing up to 50 gallons. Finally, the Trident 200 (T-200) is designed for military and commercial use, producing 380 gallons of water per day and holding 30 gallons. The machine is powered by solar energy, batteries, generators, or the grid.“Altitude Water has developed an impressive solution for producing clean drinking water where conventional sources are limited or compromised,” said Steve Hopwood, CEO of Winged Solar Solutions. “Through the collaborative efforts of our two companies, we can deliver viable, economical power-and-water solutions to communities and organizations around the world, especially where these essential resources are needed most.”Headquartered in California, Winged Solar Solutions was founded on the goal of making safe, clean energy more accessible. Utilizing innovative renewable energy sources and optimized storage solutions, Winged Solar Solutions provides companies key support as they achieve carbon neutrality goals and net zero emissions, naturally reducing CO2 and paving the way for a better future.“From the beginning, our mission has been to provide sustainable, dependable water solutions wherever they are needed most,” said Szur. “As infrastructure challenges continue to grow and many communities remain beyond the reach of reliable power, the need for self-sustaining water systems has never been greater. Our collaboration with Winged Solar Solutions combines advanced atmospheric water generation with renewable energy, creating a scalable solution capable of supporting disaster relief, humanitarian initiatives, and remote communities around the world. We are excited to bring this next generation of water technology to market.”To learn more about Altitude Water, visit https://altitudewaterusa.com/ To learn more about Winged Solar Solutions, visit www.wingedsolar.com About Altitude WaterAltitude Water is an award-winning leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere, as well as ozone purification systems for purifying ground and rainwater. Since 2008, Founder and CEO Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has developed the Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane season which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities.Altitude Water has partnered with non-profits Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, World Vision, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, as well as, for-profit companies IFSC, African Solar Generation, and numerous suppliers.About Winged Solar Solutions:Winged Solar Solutions Inc. designs and manufactures patented, modular solar-generation and battery-storage systems for mobile, rapidly deployable, and permanent applications. Its Sparrow, Hawk, and Eagle platforms can support atmospheric water generation, disaster response, remote operations, telecommunications, healthcare, electric-vehicle charging, and other off-grid or grid-constrained needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.