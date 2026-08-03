TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

August 3, 2026



Troopers Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Zachary – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on August 3, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 67 (Plank Road), south of Welch Road, in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Dakota Havard of Slaughter.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Havard was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado north on LA 67. At the same time, a 2018 Freightliner dump truck towing a trailer loaded with sand was traveling south on LA 67. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the rear axle of the trailer being towed by the Freightliner.

Havard was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was also properly restrained, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples will be obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that every decision made behind the wheel matters. Drivers should remain alert, avoid distractions and impairment, and always stay focused on the roadway. A momentary lapse in attention can have devastating consequences. Additionally, properly wearing a seat belt significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash by helping occupants remain properly positioned inside the vehicle. Every trip, regardless of distance, should begin with buckling up.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]