Mosaic Biosciences and Uniquity Bio Announce Strategic Collaboration in Biologics Development 

Uniquity - Mosaic Collaboration Announced

Collaboration combines Mosaic's platform-agnostic discovery expertise with Uniquity Bio's clinical-stage immunology pipeline

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Biosciences, a full-service biologics discovery contract research organization (CRO) specializing in platform-agnostic approaches to drug development, today announced a strategic collaboration with Uniquity Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on immunology and inflammation.The collaboration brings together Mosaic's deep expertise in biologics discovery and lead optimization with Uniquity Bio's focus on developing high-potential medicines for indications with significant unmet need. By combining Mosaic's technology-agnostic discovery model with Uniquity Bio's scientific rigor and operational agility, the two organizations aim to advance high-quality biologic candidates with the speed and precision that clinical-stage programs demand."We built Mosaic around the belief that the best discovery strategy is one tailored to the biology, not the platform," said Jean-Pierre Wery, CEO of Mosaic Biosciences. "Uniquity Bio shares that science-first philosophy, and we're proud to support their mission to bring meaningful new medicines to patients.""Mosaic brings a level of scientific depth and strategic partnership in support of clinical stage and discovery programs that goes beyond traditional CRO relationships," said Kiyomi Komori, Vice President, Translational Medicine of Uniquity "Their integrated approach and broad discovery capabilities align well with how we think about advancing our pipeline."About Mosaic BiosciencesMosaic Biosciences is a full-service biologics discovery CRO based in Boulder, Colorado. The company partners with biopharmaceutical organizations at every stage of development to design and execute discovery programs using the platform best suited to each target and indication. Mosaic's integrated capabilities span in vitro display, single B cell methods, transgenic animal platforms, and emerging AI-enabled screening approaches. For more information, visit www.mosaicbiosciences.com About Uniquity BioUniquity Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company built by biopharmaceutical executives with a proven track record and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences. The company advances therapeutic programs in immunology and inflammation with the scientific rigor and quality standards of a global pharma company, the operational agility of a biotech startup, and a laser focus on improving patients’ lives. Its lead asset, solrikitug, is a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting TSLP in multiple respiratory and gastrointestinal indications with significant unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.uniquity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.