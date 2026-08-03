Wontech USA Storms AES 2026 With the ‘Power of the Pulse’ and a Plan to Reshape American Aesthetics

Powered by innovation and driven by precision ? For over 25 years, Wontech has been engineering advanced aesthetic technologies that help providers deliver consistent, confident results. From RF skin rejuvenation and vascular treatments to pigment corr

The Korean laser powerhouse behind Oligio X, PicoCare Majesty and V-Laser brings live demos and a bold U.S. expansion strategy to the AES 2026 in Boca Raton.

The U.S. aesthetics market doesn’t need another me-too device; it needs better technology with reliability providers can count on, and that's exactly the gap Wontech fills.” — Matt Flakenstein

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every injector in the room has felt a laser fire. Almost none of them have felt one built entirely, from the light source to the power system, under a single roof. That is the pitch Wontech USA will make in person at AES 2026, the Aesthetic Extender Symposium, where the fast-rising Korean device maker arrives at Booth 518 with a slate of live demonstrations and an unmistakable message for the U.S. market: the next era of energy-based aesthetics is already here, and it was engineered in-house.

Running Aug. 5-9 at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Florida, AES brings together hundreds of advanced aesthetic clinicians and providers. Wontech USA is putting three of its flagship platforms directly into their hands: the Oligio X radiofrequency skin-tightening system, the PicoCare Majesty picosecond laser, and the V-Laser vascular platform.

Three platforms, one promise: better technology at a fairer value

Oligio X is Wontech’s next-generation monopolar radiofrequency platform, engineered to deliver controlled RF energy through an advanced cooling and energy-delivery system: an evolution of Oligio, the device ranked No. 1 in Korea’s customer-preference index for cosmetic medical equipment. PicoCare Majesty delivers picosecond Nd:YAG laser energy at 1064 nm and 532 nm for tattoo removal and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions. And the V-Laser targets vascular concerns and redness while supporting overall skin clarity, rounding out a portfolio designed to cover a modern practice’s most-requested treatments.

“For more than 25 years, Wontech independently develops and manufactures its core laser sources and power-supply systems in-house, something almost no one else in this industry can honestly say,” said Jason Kim, General Manager of Wontech USA. “AES is where we prove it. The moment a provider feels the precision of Oligio X or PicoCare Majesty for the first time, the conversation changes. America is ready for what we build, and we intend to earn every practice, one treatment at a time.”

A Korean powerhouse plants its flag in the U.S.

Founded in 1999 and publicly traded on Korea’s KOSDAQ exchange, Wontech has spent two decades building a reputation across Asia, Europe and Australia. Its U.S. arm, Wontech USA, was created to bring that engineering pedigree to American providers directly, without the markups and middlemen that have long defined the category. The company’s “Power of the Pulse” series frames that ambition: professional-grade energy devices, backed by in-house R&D, priced to let more practices say yes.

“The U.S. aesthetics market doesn’t need another me-too device; it needs better technology with reliability providers can count on, and that's exactly the gap Wontech fills,” said Matt Falkenstein, Chief Commercial Officer of Wontech USA. “Our growth over the past year has been explosive, and AES is our runway. We’re not asking providers to take our word for it; we’re putting the platforms in their hands and letting the results do the selling.”

See it live in Boca Raton

Attendees can experience Oligio X, PicoCare Majesty and V-Laser through hands-on demonstrations at the Wontech USA exhibit, Booth 518, throughout AES 2026, along with opportunities to meet the leadership team and preview the full “Power of the Pulse” lineup. Providers interested in scheduling a private demo or a post-show consultation are encouraged to visit Booth 518 or connect with the Wontech USA team through the contact below.

About Wontech

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Daejeon, South Korea, WONTECH Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 336570) is a global medical-aesthetics company and the only firm in Korea to independently develop its own laser light sources and power-supply systems entirely in-house. Its portfolio of laser and energy-based medical devices has received regulatory clearances, approvals and certifications in major markets worldwide, including the United States, Europe and Australia.. Wontech USA leads the company’s North American operations, bringing its “Power of the Pulse” device series to aesthetic and dermatology providers across the United States.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rice

Wontech USA | 865.386.3662 | Marketing@wontechusa.com

wontechusa.com

Wontech Oligio X

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