State Capitol Offers Special Tour Focusing on Ancient Symbolism in N.C.

Join the North Carolina State Capitol during August to revisit a special tour series, “Ancient Inspirations.”

Offered every Saturday of the month, learn how the ideas of the ancient Greeks and Romans shaped modern North Carolina and America. Tour topics will include ancient symbolism in art and architecture, citizenship and voting, military service, government, science and mathematics, and many other topics connecting our distant past with the modern day. The North Carolina State Capitol is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR).

Tours will begin at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29. Tours start outdoors but take place primarily inside the Capitol building. The tours are free, and no reservation is necessary. Walk-ups are encouraged. Tour content is appropriate for most age groups but recommended for ages 10 and up. Tours begin in the Capitol rotunda, please check in at front desk when you arrive.

The Capitol is located at 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. Parking for the Capitol is available at metered spaces around the square (operated by the City of Raleigh) or in the N.C. Museum/Government Center state parking lot located at 100 E Jones St.

The State Capitol’s mission is to preserve and interpret the history, architecture, and function of the 1840 building and Union Square. For additional information please call 984-867-8340 or visit https://historicsites.nc.gov/capitol.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.