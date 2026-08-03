Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13

PANAMA PACIFICO, Panama (Aug. 3, 2026) – Panama is set to host participants from 18 partner nations, including the United States, for the PANAMAX 2026 exercise Aug. 3-13, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 will provide participating nations an opportunity to conduct combined security and stability operations to enhance their joint-operations capabilities. The field-training exercise will focus on a coalition response to a notional scenario and will leverage a holistic, integrated approach against simulated threats to the Panama Canal and the region.

Participating nations will include Panama, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, the United Kingdom and the United States. The scope of nations represented in this year’s exercise reflects a collective recognition of the importance of the Panama Canal as a vital maritime waterway and the ever-increasing collaborative partnership between public security and defense forces in the region.

Panama will be the exercise host, and the United States will co-lead the four force components. Alongside their U.S. counterparts, Argentina will co-lead the special operations forces component, Chile will co-lead the maritime component, Colombia will co-lead the air component, and Peru will co-lead the ground component.

This year marks the first time in 14 years that PANAMAX is conducted as a live multinational exercise in Panama as well as a command post exercise, both in Panama and the U.S.

For updated information about PANAMAX 2026, visit the PANAMAX 2026 DVIDS page at www.dvidshub.net/feature/Panamax26 and the U.S. Southern Command website at www.southcom.mil, or contact U.S. Southern Command by email at southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil. ESPAÑOL:

Panamá será sede del ejercicio multinacional PANAMAX del 3 al 13 de agosto

PANAMÁ PACÍFICO, Panamá (3 de agosto de 2026) – Panamá se prepara para recibir a participantes de 18 naciones socias, incluido Estados Unidos, para el ejercicio PANAMAX 2026 del 3 al 13 de agosto de 2026. PANAMAX 2026 brindará a las naciones participantes la oportunidad de llevar a cabo operaciones combinadas de seguridad y estabilidad para mejorar sus capacidades de operaciones conjuntas. El ejercicio de entrenamiento en el campo se centrará en una respuesta de coalición a un escenario hipotético y aprovechará un enfoque holístico e integrado contra amenazas simuladas al Canal de Panamá y la región.

Las naciones participantes incluirán a Panamá, Argentina, Belice, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, República Dominicana, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Países Bajos, Paraguay, Perú, el Reino Unido y Estados Unidos. El alcance de las naciones representadas en el ejercicio de este año refleja un reconocimiento colectivo de la importancia del Canal de Panamá como una vía marítima vital y la creciente asociación colaborativa entre las fuerzas de seguridad pública y defensa y las fuerzas de seguridad pública en la región.

Panamá será el anfitrión del ejercicio, y Estados Unidos codirigirá los cuatro componentes de fuerza. Junto a sus homólogos estadounidenses, Argentina codirigirá el componente de fuerzas de operaciones especiales, Chile codirigirá el componente marítimo, Colombia codirigirá el componente aéreo y Perú codirigirá el componente terrestre.

Este año marca la primera vez en 14 años que PANAMAX se lleva a cabo como un ejercicio multinacional en vivo en Panamá, así como un ejercicio de puesto de mando, tanto en Panamá como en los EE. UU. Para obtener información actualizada sobre PANAMAX 2026, visite la página DVIDS de PANAMAX 2026 enwww.dvidshub.net/feature/Panamax26y el sitio web del Comando Sur de EE. UU. enwww.southcom.mil, o comuníquese con el Comando Sur de EE. UU. por correo electrónico asouthcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil.