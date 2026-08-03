Wisconsin ESGR's 2026 Boss Lift strengthens employer understanding of military service at Fort McCoy

More than 30 civilian employers from across Wisconsin visited Fort McCoy on July 22 as part of the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift, an annual program designed to strengthen relationships between employers and the military while highlighting the important role Guard and Reserve service members play in their communities and workplaces.

According to Wisconsin ESGR, employers traveled aboard Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from five locations around the state to Fort McCoy, where they learned firsthand about the training, missions, and capabilities of the Wisconsin National Guard and the installation.

“We had a beautiful day to fly on the Black Hawks from five locations on Wednesday taking 30-plus employers on an ESGR Boss Lift to Fort McCoy,” Wisconsin ESGR stated in a social media post following the event. “We appreciate the support and excellent jobs these employers provide to their employees serving in the Wisconsin National Guard.”

The annual Boss Lift gives civilian employers a better understanding of the military obligations their Guard and Reserve employees balance while serving their communities, state, and nation. Throughout the day, employers typically participate in military capability briefings, view equipment and demonstrations, interact with Soldiers and leaders, and tour portions of Fort McCoy, providing a firsthand look at the training and readiness requirements of today’s military.

One of the featured stops during the visit was Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area, where the group gathered for a photograph at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. The Commemorative Area preserves more than a century of installation history through the Fort McCoy History Center, Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and numerous historical exhibits. The visit allows employers to learn not only about current military operations but also the installation's long-standing role in supporting America’s armed forces.

The Boss Lift program is one of ESGR’s signature outreach initiatives nationwide. Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve component service members and their civilian employers while encouraging supportive employment practices. ESGR also educates employers and service members about rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, helping ensure military members can serve without jeopardizing their civilian careers.

Fort McCoy has hosted Wisconsin ESGR Boss Lift events for many years, with employers regularly transported to the installation by Wisconsin National Guard helicopters for a day of military orientation and interaction with Soldiers. Previous visits have included equipment displays, mission briefings, military demonstrations, and opportunities for employers to speak directly with Guard and Reserve members about the value of military service and leadership developed through their training.

By providing employers with a closer look at military life, the Boss Lift program helps foster stronger partnerships between the civilian workforce and the military, ensuring Wisconsin’s Guard and Reserve members continue to receive the support they need both on the job and while answering the nation's call to serve.

Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on DVIDS by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”