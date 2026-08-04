Toborlife AI Appoints Former Alphabet and Taara Finance Leader Sarah Church as Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Church, CFO, Toborlife AI

Toborlife AI is making enterprise-grade robotics accessible, adaptable, and genuinely useful for real operations.” — Sarah Church, CFO, Toborlife AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toborlife AI, the developer of Tobor Harness™ robot applications and the official partner of Unitree Robotics, today announced the appointment of Sarah Church as Chief Financial Officer. Church joins as the company scales its robot distribution business across North America and expands the software platform it builds on top of that hardware, including Unitree G1 teleoperation, Unitree remote control, teleoperation for Unitree robots, and its Tobor Harness™ teleoperation and control system.

Church most recently led finance at Taara, the optical connectivity company spun out of X, Alphabet's Moonshot Factory focused on creating radical technologies to help solve some of the world's hardest problems. Church brings finance experience built at the point where deep technology meets commercial scale, including tenure at Instrumental Inc., Google, and Barclays earlier in her career. She has worked across emerging technologies from early investigation through real-world adoption and held roles spanning nearly every function within finance.

“Sarah’s career path has given her a unique specialty at the intersection of where physical hardware, working capital, and rapid engineering iteration all have to work together at the same time,” said David Schulhof, Founder and CEO of Toborlife AI. “It is the precise combination Toborlife AI is managing today, and we’re thrilled to have her join the team.”

The search for Toborlife AI’s new CFO was shaped in part by board member Catherine Lacavera, who joined Toborlife AI's board of directors in November 2025 and invested in the company's seed round. Lacavera serves as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Turing and spent 16 years as a vice president at Google, including time at X, where she built and led a global team of more than 300 legal professionals and technical advisors. Lacavera was responsible for helping the company define what the role needed to be and drew on her network across the Alphabet alumni community to identify and evaluate candidates.

“Toborlife AI is at the stage where the finance seat stops being an accounting function and starts being a strategic one,” said Lacavera. “We were not looking for someone who could simply keep the books clean. We wanted a leader who has sat inside deep technology companies as they moved from research into real deployment and knows where the pressure is. Sarah understands that terrain, and she understands this team.”

For Church, the decision to join the company came down to timing and unmet potential in the market. “AI software is advancing exponentially, but real-world adoption will be limited by physical hardware and the interfaces around it, including the safe and effective operation of robots doing work that is not attainable today,” she said. “Toborlife AI is making enterprise-grade robotics accessible, adaptable, and genuinely useful for real operations. I found a faster path to solving real customer problems here than other robotics companies are taking, with a team that is already executing and delighting customers.”

In her first 90 days, Church will focus on identifying where to concentrate development investment and on building the reporting and controls that give the leadership team and the board real-time visibility into the business. Over her first year, she will work with Schulhof on commercial and investor partnerships to carry the company through its next phase of growth, while managing working capital as the business expands into new products, new geographies, and new use cases.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California, Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As the Official Partner of Unitree Robotics and the developer of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

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