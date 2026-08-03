Aeternus Games Summit to Convene Christian Video Game Industry Professionals in Los Angeles This August

Aeternus Games Summit

The inaugural gathering aims to unite developers, artists, and leaders for fellowship, craft excellence, and spiritual encouragement amid industry shifts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the gaming industry faces shifting economics and rapid technological changes, the inaugural Aeternus Games Summit will take place Aug. 15 at Evergreen Los Angeles in Sawtelle. Running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event brings together Christian game developers, artists, designers, writers, and executives to foster fellowship, professional growth, and innovation.Organized to support believers working across interactive media, Aeternus — derived from the Latin word for “eternal” — provides a dedicated space for creators to integrate their faith and craft, elevate expectations for Christian media, and address modern industry challenges.“I saw a need to connect the Christians in the games industry because of how isolating it can be,” said Jalyssa Eliasen, founder of Aeternus and a creative producer with experience at Sony Interactive and Riot Games. “Unprecedented layoffs, shifting business economics, and technology changes have rocked our world the last four years. But we have not been given a spirit of fear; instead, we can have confidence in who God is. What if we planted a flag, right here in the storm, and chose to worship instead of cower, alongside the most talented people in our business?”The summit features a featured lineup of speakers from major gaming and entertainment studios, including Neel Upadhye (Apex Legends, EA Star Wars Jedi series), Lara Samms (DreamWorks, Netflix, Universal, Meta), Donald Barrett (Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2), Aaron Craft (MultiVersus, World of Warcraft, League of Legends), Neil Uchitel (Uncharted, The Last of Us), and others. Panel discussions will span identity in Christ versus work, Gen Z’s perspective on gaming’s current moment, AI ethics, and how to be a light in the workplace.Held at Evergreen Los Angeles, a church pastored by Tommy Martinsen, the event offers general admission for $25, with discounted $12.50 tickets for games students and recent graduates.For additional information, registration, or schedule details, visit aeternus.games

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