Advance Builder Course boosts Soldiers’ data skills, strengthens operational readiness

By Micheal Clowser, Transformation Lessons Learned Manager-Command and Control Integration

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Soldiers and Army Civilian Professionals from across the Army recently completed a new two-week Advanced Builder Course hosted by the Combined Arms Command’s Transformation Integration Directorate July 13-24, 2026. The course is designed to equip participants with digital skills that will accelerate decision-making processes, streamline information management and reinforce command-level synchronization during high-tempo operations.

Daily reviews with students revealed high absorption of complex data-engineering concepts, use of artificial intelligence tools and workflow automation techniques.

One component of the course focused on teaching students how to build and integrate large language model workflows, including chat-based tools designed to query operational data using natural language. Students described this block of instruction as the most impactful portion of the course, noting its ability to reduce information discovery timelines from hours to seconds.

Course instruction also emphasized unstructured data processing, giving students hands-on experience extracting and preparing text from raw documents for advanced analysis. Participants reported that the training opened new opportunities to access information traditionally trapped in archived files or complex reports.

“Our goal is to expand the builder’s understanding of how to maximize the use of the platform, harnessing LLMs and AIP (artificial intelligence platform) chatbots to build, troubleshoot and innovate faster,” said Justin Fay, data scientist, Transformation and Lessons Learned Manager-Command and Control Integration Directorate, CAC‑TID. He emphasized that the instruction goes far beyond basic literacy, focusing instead on empowering builders to translate raw data into actionable decision support.

The course’s operational value was evident to participants. Michael Aguero, an analyst for the Center for Army Analysis, said he learned how to prepare systems for LLM integration, upload documents for extraction and properly transform media sets so they are optimized for an LLM pipeline.

Another major highlight for students was instruction on building dynamic, data-driven planning matrices and automated visualization tools. Participating staff officers said these capabilities address long-standing challenges in maintaining accurate, real-time operational schedules, especially during large-scale combat operations where conditions shift rapidly.

Course leaders said the instruction supports several Army modernization goals, including improving the speed at which staffs integrate complex information and maintain continuity in technical workflows despite frequent personnel turnover. Training Soldiers to develop repeatable, automated processes strengthens institutional knowledge and ensures units retain reliable data structures throughout rotations and mission cycles.

Demand for the course has grown across the force, with units expressing interest in expanding training availability to meet emerging regional and joint requirements. Instructors said that empowering Soldiers with scalable digital skills forms a more agile and adaptable force capable of addressing evolving operational challenges.

To learn more, visit the CAC TID Command and Control Community of Practice site at [https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/DecisionOptimizationAssessment/SitePages/C2-Community-of-Practice.aspx](https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/DecisionOptimizationAssessment/SitePages/C2-Community-of-Practice.aspx) (Common Access Card required) or email [usarmy.leavenworth.cac.mbx.t2c-cac-tid-c2-system-training1@army.mil.](usarmy.leavenworth.cac.mbx.t2c-cac-tid-c2-system-training1@army.mil.)