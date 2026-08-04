Facility X Turns to Coram AI After Old Camera System Missed Critical Failures in Live-Fire Training

The training center now reviews live-fire scenarios in minutes instead of days, without instructors stepping into the line of fire to watch.

It's truly useful AI. It's a collaborator. It's working in the background pulling the footage we need while the instructor's already running the next drill” — Dave Whitesell, Head of Technology at Facility X

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facility X, a tactical training center built for live-fire, scenario-based simulations, has replaced its video system after concluding it could no longer catch every mistake made during training. The center runs room-clearing, forced-entry, and other high-stress exercises it says most facilities can't safely support, and serves local police departments, state and federal agencies, private security firms, and civilians. It deployed technology from Coram AI , a Sunnyvale-based AI physical security company, across its entire facility.Before Coram, instructors relied on GoPros and a traditional NVR to observe live scenarios. To watch a drill, they often had to stand close enough to get struck by the same non-lethal marking rounds participants were firing, and had to actively support the simulation, so trainees couldn't run it independently.Facility X Co-owner Drew Cimonetti and his instructors ran debriefs on handwritten notes, memory, and hours of manually reviewing GoPro footage, a process Dave Whitesell, Facility X's Head of Technology, called "hours upon hours upon hours." After multi-day events, a full after-action review could take days, and by the time trainees got feedback, it was too late to apply it.Co-owner Josh Wilkins said the old system "missed every critical failure," the mistakes instructors most need to catch and correct.With Coram, instructors find moments in the footage by describing them in plain language rather than scrubbing recordings manually. Coram follows a single trainee through an entire scenario in one continuous view, and holds that view across daylight and infrared exercises. Footage stays on-site, which Facility X says supports its security and FOIA requirements."It's truly useful AI. It's a collaborator. It's working in the background pulling the footage we need while the instructor's already running the next drill," said Dave Whitesell, Head of Technology at Facility X.Instructors now spend less time reviewing video and more time training officers, according to Facility X. Debriefs happen in minutes, while the exercise is still fresh, and run on footage rather than handwritten notes and recollection. Instructors can follow each trainee through an entire exercise without piecing footage together by hand.Facility X says agencies now travel hours to train there. The center is expanding into civilian self-defense, fire department training, and corporate programs, and participants can now review their own sessions after training."People are willing to come from all over for multiple training days at a time — they see the technology Coram brings and how it raises the bar for their training. We've seen our business increase significantly after implementing Coram," said Drew Cimonetti, Co-owner of Facility X.“In live-fire training, a missed mistake can get someone hurt. Facility X's instructors shouldn't have to stand in the line of fire or spend days reviewing footage to catch every failure, and now they don't.”— Ashesh Jain, CEO and co-founder, Coram AIAbout Coram AICoram AI is an AI physical security platform that helps organizations investigate incidents faster, improve operational visibility, and coordinate response across video security, access control, guest management, and emergency workflows. Built to work with existing infrastructure, Coram enables organizations to modernize physical security operations without costly rip-and-replace projects. Trusted by more than 1,500 organizations across North America, Coram serves school districts, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, government agencies, places of worship, hospitality groups, retailers, and Fortune 500 enterprises.Media Contact

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