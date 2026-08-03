Petaluma Business Strategist Melissa Franks to Address Petaluma Young Woman's Club, Announces $1000 Scholarship Donation

Melissa Franks proves the founder bottleneck doesn't have to be permanent, and she's bringing that message to the Petaluma Young Woman's Club Aug 11, alongside a $1,000 scholarship gift.

Fractional COO and advocate for high-performing women in business will present "The Founder Bottleneck: Why Everything Runs Through You (and How to Fix It)"

I want the women in this room to leave with a real path toward building something that doesn't depend on them for every decision.” — Melissa Franks, founder of On Call COO and speaker

PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melissa Franks , Fractional COO, business strategist, speaker and founder of On Call COO, will speak at "Women Who Lead: An Evening with Melissa Franks," hosted by the Petaluma Young Woman's Club on Tuesday, August 11 from 5:00-8:00 PM. Franks will present "The Founder Bottleneck: Why Everything Runs Through You (and How to Fix It)," and in conjunction with her appearance, will announce a $1,000 scholarship donation on behalf of On Call COO.Franks, a Petaluma local and Sonoma State University graduate, brings a rare blend of corporate rigor and small business agility to her talk. A former Fortune 500 executive and three-time OnCon Icon "Top 100 COO" recipient, she has led billion-dollar IT transformations, M&A initiatives, and revenue growth strategies before founding On Call COO to help entrepreneurs, particularly women, break through growth plateaus and build scalable, sustainable businesses.Her talk will address a challenge many women in leadership face but rarely name directly: wearing every hat, solving every problem, and feeling like everything depends on them. Franks will share practical strategies for breaking that cycle by creating systems, building trust, and leading in a way that allows both the leader and the business to thrive."So many founders wear the bottleneck as a badge of honor, thinking if everything runs through them, it means they're indispensable," said Franks. "In reality, it means the business can't grow past what one person can carry. I want the women in this room to leave with a real path toward building something that doesn't depend on them for every decision."A Petaluma native, the scholarship donation reflects Franks' ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering women in business and continuing her ties to the Petaluma community.Event Details:Women Who Lead: An Evening with Melissa FranksTuesday, August 11, 5:00-8:00 PMFree to attend. RSVP by Wednesday, August 5 to courtney.kimble@n2co.com (please indicate if a vegetarian/vegan dinner option is needed).Full details: https://www.petalumawomansclub.com/event/women-who-lead-an-evening-with-melissa-franks/ About Melissa FranksMelissa Franks is a Petaluma local and a seasoned business strategist, Fractional COO, podcast host and speaker, and transformation leader with a track record of scaling businesses and driving operational excellence with a people-first approach that mobilizes teams for unprecedented results. A Sonoma State University graduate and former Fortune 500 executive and OnCon Icon "Top 100 COO" Winner (2022-2024), she has led billion-dollar IT transformations, M&A initiatives, and revenue growth strategies, blending corporate expertise with small business agility. As the founder of On Call COO, she empowers female entrepreneurs by optimizing operations and increasing profitability with her knack for helping business owners break through growth plateaus, implement scalable strategies, and build profitable, sustainable companies. Passionate about women in leadership and business innovation, Melissa is also an advocate for high-performing women, helping them design lives they love while achieving balance and success. She is a strong voice for domestic violence awareness and family court reform. A proud Petaluma native, when not strategizing, she enjoys running, traveling, and cheering on her three sons at their sporting events. To learn more about her, visit her website at www.melissafranks.com

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