Maui Student Filmmakers Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Hisako Film Lab students travel from Maui to Los Angeles for a behind-the-scenes look with director Destin Daniel Cretton and team of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Hisako Film Lab was created to give the young people of Maui a little bit of what my grandma gave me, encouragement to be creative, to be curious about the world and to dream big.” — Destin Daniel Cretton, Founder of Hisako Film Lab

HAIKU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For a group of Maui student filmmakers, the world behind one of the biggest film franchises on the planet became their classroom.Through a special invitation from the creative team behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hisako Film Lab students traveled from Maui to Los Angeles on July 14 to participate in the film's Creator x Filmmaker Experience at The Lighthouse in Venice Beach, California.The event, made possible by Sony Pictures, brought together approximately 140 filmmakers, content creators, and storytellers from around the world, giving students the opportunity to connect with professionals and emerging creators who shared a common passion for storytelling. Throughout the afternoon, students heard directly from Maui-born, Haʻikū-raised filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with Director of Photography Brett Pawlak, Production Designer Charlie Wood, Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, editors Gina Sansom and Harry Yoon, and members of the film’s stunt team, including Anthony Correa Baniaga Jr. and Aidan Kennedy. They also explored production displays and live demonstrations before spending time with members of the creative team in a more personal setting, asking questions and gaining firsthand insight into the collaborative process behind the film.Beyond the technical side of filmmaking, students experienced firsthand how collaboration, curiosity, and creativity shape every stage of the filmmaking process. They heard how creative teams freely share ideas, build on one another’s perspectives, and develop a deep appreciation for each other’s contributions, reinforcing that filmmaking is a collaborative art form where every voice plays an important role.Students also had the opportunity to connect with young creators from around the world who shared their passion for storytelling and were creating their own content, just like them. These connections showed students that their experiences, perspectives, and stories are part of a much larger global creative community.“One thing I will carry forward is the motivation to create. Seeing how supportive the community was at the event was inspiring, and it reminded me that even coming from a small, tight-knit community like Maui, we have people who support each other and want to see each other create,” said Sam P, a Hisako Film Lab alum. “Hearing Harry Yoon talk about his journey and the importance of continuing to work, no matter the scale, really stuck with me. If you love what you are doing, keep creating.”For Hisako Film Lab, opportunities like this extend learning beyond the classroom. Students are encouraged to explore their creativity and tell stories that reflect who they are, where they come from, and what matters to them. Along the way, they discover that storytelling can open doors in filmmaking and in countless other creative pursuits.“Hisako Film Lab was created to give the young people of Maui a little bit of what my grandma gave me, encouragement to be creative, to be curious about the world and to dream big. We do that by bringing students together to make movies in our labs throughout the year, by exposing them to industry professionals, and by taking them on trips to experience an event like this one for Spider-Man. Our hope is that this exposure will encourage our students to bring what they’ve learned back home to help grow our local community of storytellers.” Said Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Founder of Hisako Film Lab.“Big mahalo to Sony for giving our students an experience they’ll never forget. For many of them, this was their first time being part of something on this scale, and it showed them they belong in a room filled with incredible creatives. At Hisako Film Lab, our goal has always been to remind our students that their dreams aren’t just possible but within reach. I watched them build meaningful connections with storytellers from around the world, and they came home inspired and more determined than ever to share their own stories. We’re so grateful for this opportunity and the lasting impact it will have on their lives,” said Joy Cretton, Co-Director of Hisako Film Lab."Being part of the press event made me realize that anything is possible. Everyone there is just another regular person who decided to pursue what they love, and through trial and error ended up working on Spider-Man," said Melia D, a Hisako Film Lab alumHisako Film Lab believes the next generation of storytellers is strengthened by understanding that filmmaking is a collaborative process. Whether behind the camera, in the editing room, designing production worlds, coordinating logistics, or shaping visual effects, every role contributes to bringing stories to audiences around the world."Talking with editor Harry Yoon was one of the most unforgettable parts of the experience. He answered all of our questions with such openness and gave advice that really inspired me. I came home with the confidence of knowing that I can do it too. As long as I keep pursuing what I'm passionate about, I know great things are possible," said Marissa J, a Hisako Film Lab intern.For Maui's next generation of storytellers, the experience wasn't simply about stepping behind the scenes of one of the world's most recognized film franchises. It was about connecting with others who share their creative passions, opening their eyes to the many pathways within the storytelling industry, building the confidence to pursue their own creative journeys, and realizing those journeys can begin at home in Hawaiʻi.Their stories can begin on Maui. Their aloha can take them anywhere.Learn more about Hisako Film Lab: www.hisakofilmlab.org Media Contact:Amber H. Bobin360 MEDIA CONSULTINGahbobin@gmail.com617-201-1414

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