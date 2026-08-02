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WWLP | InFocus featuring Xiomara Albán DeLobato (MA Cannabis Control Commission)

Cannabis Control Commissioner, Xiomara Albán DeLobato, joined WWLP-22News‘ InFocus program for a wide-ranging discussion on recent updates to the Massachusetts cannabis industry and what lies ahead for Social Consumption Establishments.

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Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/FZoARENgIXw?si=WbffbZHwh367QgRD

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WWLP | InFocus featuring Xiomara Albán DeLobato (MA Cannabis Control Commission)

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