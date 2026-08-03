Velocity 360 USA Training Launches Comprehensive ISO 19011:2026 Curriculum on the New NextGen Learning Platform

We are exceptionally proud of what this curriculum represents — it is one of the most comprehensive program rebuilds in our company’s history.” — Ashton M. Crowder, General Manager

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a globally recognized Exemplar Global accredited provider of ISO management system auditor training, has launched a fully updated curriculum aligned to ISO 19011:2026 — the fourth edition of the international standard providing guidelines for auditing management systems.Published in May 2026 and effective immediately, ISO 19011:2026 replaces the 2018 edition and formalizes sweeping changes to how audits are planned, conducted, and documented in an increasingly digital and distributed world.The new standard reflects a fundamental shift in how auditing is understood and practiced: moving away from checklist-based process verification toward evidence-based assessments of real system performance. For organizations operating under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, ISO 13485, and a broad range of other management system standards, the 2026 revision raises the bar on audit execution — and what auditors need to know to deliver value.Velocity 360 USA Training has responded to this shift with an entirely rebuilt course series, delivered through the company's new NextGen Learning Platform — a professional-grade, on-demand learning environment engineered specifically for working auditors and compliance professionals. With over 12,000 auditors trained globally and a 99.8% customer satisfaction rating, Velocity 360 brings the same commitment to precision and relevance to the 2026 curriculum that has established its reputation in auditor education.What ISO 19011:2026 Changes — and How Velocity 360 Has RespondedISO 19011 is the international methodological standard for planning, managing, and conducting management system audits. Its 2026 revision reflects how profoundly the audit environment has shifted since 2018. Velocity 360 USA Training has rebuilt its core curriculum around each major update:Remote & Hybrid Auditing Guidance: The 2026 edition expands Annex A with concrete guidance on digital evidence collection via video conferencing, cloud platforms, and electronic record systems. The updated Velocity 360 curriculum trains auditors to gather electronic evidence under chain-of-custody conditions and conduct effective remote interviews.Performance-Based Audit Focus: Moving beyond verifying process existence, auditors are now expected to evaluate a system’s capacity to achieve intended results — analyzing performance trends and evaluating risk-mitigation measures before systematic deviations escalate.Mandatory Digital Competency: ISO 19011:2026 explicitly codifies digital literacy as a required auditor qualification, recognizing that modern quality management systems rely on cloud-based infrastructure.Risk-Based Audit Planning & Emerging Scope: Audit planning must now be formally justified through risk analysis rather than static calendars. Supply chain auditing guidance has been expanded to cover supplier resilience, and auditors must evaluate how organizations address climate-related risks within their management systems.“We are exceptionally proud of what this curriculum represents — it is one of the most comprehensive program rebuilds in our company’s history. Our guiding objective is to continuously deliver elevated value to our learners, and this 2026 release directly addresses where modern auditing is heading.”— Ashton M. Crowder, General Manager, Velocity 360 USA TrainingThe NextGen Learning Platform: Built for Working ProfessionalsThe updated ISO 19011:2026 curriculum is delivered exclusively through Velocity 360’s new NextGen Learning Platform — a purpose-built, cloud-based education environment designed to replace passive, click-through learning models.The NextGen platform follows a structured, professional framework: each module opens with an overview video, progresses into an in-depth slide presentation, and concludes with a targeted evaluation to confirm comprehension before advancing.All courses are fully on-demand and student-paced, allowing professionals to complete training on their own schedule without compromising the rigor required for Exemplar Global credentials. Upon completion, learners receive internationally recognized Certificates of Competence.For organizations training audit teams at scale, Velocity 360’s B2B Platinum Program offers corporate accounts a 20% discount across the full course portfolio, alongside dedicated deployment support and team development planning.“We made a deliberate choice to keep the format simple — video, presentation deck, knowledge check. No filler, no fluff. When you're training working professionals on complex standards, respect for their time is part of the product.”— Hailey B. Crowder, Director of Sales & Marketing, Velocity 360 USA TrainingFor more information on Velocity 360 USA Training’s ISO 19011:2026-aligned programs or to enroll through the NextGen Learning Platform, visit www.velocity360training.com About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is a leading global provider of Exemplar Global accredited auditor training and professional development solutions, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 2012, the company offers an extensive portfolio of on-demand, student-paced management system auditor training programs spanning key sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence, Business Continuity, Environmental Management, Food Safety, Health & Safety, Information Security, Laboratory, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Quality, Railway, Risk Management, and Telecommunications.With over 12,000 auditors trained globally and a 99.8% customer satisfaction rating, Velocity 360 USA Training delivers expert-built, career-relevant education that equips professionals with internationally recognized credentials. The company’s NextGen Learning Platform represents the next generation of professional auditor education — combining depth, flexibility, and precision assessment.

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