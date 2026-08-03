Wyoming Office of Tourism Names Five Wyomingites as Inaugural Mavericks of Wyoming

July 31, 2026 - Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Office of Tourism (WOT) has named five individuals as its inaugural Mavericks of Wyoming. Inspired by WOT’s Mavericks Wanted campaign, the initiative recognizes Wyomingites whose leadership and authenticity reflect the untamed Western spirit that defines Wyoming.

In partnership with Wrangler, these mavericks were presented with a limited-edition custom Mavericks Wanted Wrangler jacket by WOT executive director Domenic Bravo.

In a previous press release, WOT provided clues to who each of these mavericks are. WOT released the names of each of these trailblazing individuals via its LinkedIn page throughout the week of July 27, with the final maverick being named Friday, July 31.

Did you guess correctly?

The five Mavericks of Wyoming are:



Ian Munsick

Country music star Ian Munsick, who hails from Sheridan, is recognized as a Maverick of Wyoming, with The New Yorker raving he “puts the Western back in Country.” Through his music, Ian hones in on his roots, portraying the Western ethos in which he was raised. Not only has he made a name for himself as a musician, Ian has also founded a record label, WEST TO THE REST RECORDS. His all-new, 15-track album, The Mountain Goat, is set to release on August 21, 2026.

Richard Burke

Douglas-based painter and sculptor, Richard Burke, beautifully captures the Western spirit through his incredible artwork. Richard finds inspiration from Wyoming’s wilderness, turning raw materials like wood and stone into detailed sculptures of birds and other local wildlife. Find where Richard and his artwork are traveling next by visiting the events page on his website.

Heather Morgan Shoemaker

Heather Morgan Shoemaker is paving ways both in and outside of Wyoming as a leader in tech. She is based in Cheyenne and stands as the founder and CEO of her company, Language I/O, helping large tech companies break language barriers with customers. Heather has racked up an impressive list of awards and recognition for her innovative work.

Jason Baldes

A passionate leader on the Wind River Indian Reservation and founder of the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative, Jason Baldes plays an important role in restoring his community's deep-rooted connection with buffalo. Starting in 2016, Jason reintroduced buffalo to the reservation and has successfully reclassified this culturally-significant mammal from livestock to wildlife. He is a dedicated member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, helping with cultural restoration and educating native youth.

Bryce Albright

Bryce Albright’s lifelong passion for dude ranching and preserving the authentic Western heritage is apparent in her role as the executive director of The Dude Ranchers’ Association. She is based in Dubois and comes from a long family line of dedicated ranchers. Bryce is working to ensure Wyoming’s ranches, traditions and landscapes continue to thrive for generations to come.

Honorary Maverick: Governor Mark Gordon

Serving as Wyoming’s 33rd governor, Mark Gordon is recognized as an honorary Maverick for his unwavering commitment to the Cowboy State. Raised on a ranch and connected to his roots in the oil and gas industry, he brings a grounded, authentic perspective to his eight years of leadership. By staying true to the Western way of life while guiding the state forward, Governor Gordon perfectly embodies the spirit of Wyoming.

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