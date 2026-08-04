Complete Care White Paper Highlights Post-Discharge Care Gap for Motor Vehicle Accident Patients

New report examines how coordinated recovery pathways may improve continuity of care and reduce repeat hospital utilization.

The opportunity is to extend continuity beyond discharge by giving MVA patients timely access to care, a coordinated treatment plan and a clear point of accountability throughout recovery.” — Dr. Adam Boylan

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Care Centers , LLC has released a new white paper examining a critical gap in the continuum of care for motor vehicle accident (MVA) patients: the transition from emergency department stabilization to ongoing recovery.The report, Closing the Gap Between Stabilization and Recovery, explores how the lack of a structured post-discharge care pathway may contribute to fragmented care, unnecessary return visits and increased operational and financial pressure on hospitals.Emergency departments are designed to evaluate and stabilize acute injuries, but responsibility for patient care often becomes less defined after discharge. According to the white paper, 88% of emergency department visits end in discharge rather than admission. It also cites research showing that 25% of motor vehicle crash patients are readmitted within 12 months, with two-thirds of those readmissions occurring within the first 60 days."The issue is not a failure of emergency care," said Dr. Adam Boylan, chief medical officer at Complete Care. "Hospitals are effectively fulfilling their role in evaluating and stabilizing patients. The opportunity is to extend continuity beyond discharge by giving MVA patients timely access to care, a coordinated treatment plan and a clear point of accountability throughout recovery."The report suggests that repeat utilization should be viewed as more than a readmission issue. It identifies a structural gap in care for non-surgical MVA patients, who often require rehabilitation, care coordination and ongoing monitoring that may fall outside the traditional scope of primary care or hospital specialty services.The white paper includes a modeled financial scenario showing that a hospital treating 40 MVA patients per month could incur nearly $1 million in annual readmission-related costs under conservative assumptions, illustrating the potential downstream impact of fragmented post-discharge care.According to the report, effective recovery pathways should provide:• Timely access to follow-up care.• Comprehensive evaluation and treatment planning.• Coordinated multidisciplinary care.• Clear accountability throughout the recovery process.Healthcare leaders, hospital administrators and care coordination professionals can download Closing the Gap Between Stabilization and Recovery at www.complete-care.com to review the research, financial modeling and recommendations for strengthening post-discharge care for MVA patients.About Complete CareComplete Care is a multidisciplinary healthcare organization providing integrated injury care services throughout Florida. Through a coordinated network medical providers, rehabilitation specialists and diagnostic services, Complete Care helps patients recover from injuries while supporting continuity of care and improved clinical outcomes.

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