JUNK SHOT's New Logo

JUNK SHOT unifies junk removal and valet trash services under one brand, simplifying solutions for customers and creating opportunities for franchise owners.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JUNK SHOT is proud to announce the unification of its two service brands, JUNK SHOT Junk Removal and Doorstep Details Valet Trash, under one trusted name: JUNK SHOT – Junk Removal & Valet Trash Services This strategic brand update gives multifamily property owners and managers a single, reliable partner for comprehensive waste management solutions, combining recurring valet trash services with on-demand junk removal. By bringing these services together under one recognizable brand, communities can simplify vendor management while continuing to provide residents with convenient, dependable waste solutions.The unified JUNK SHOT brand strengthens its commitment to supporting multifamily communities with services designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance the resident experience, and address the evolving needs of property teams.“Bringing our services together under the JUNK SHOT name allows us to better serve our multifamily partners by providing a complete waste management solution through one trusted brand,” said Fred Tomlin Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of JUNK SHOT. “Our customers will continue receiving the same reliable service they know while benefiting from a more streamlined experience and expanded service capabilities.”According to Sherrod Hunter, President, COO, and Co-Founder of JUNK SHOT, “This transition represents our continued investment in helping multifamily communities simplify their waste operations. By combining our expertise in valet trash and junk removal, we are creating a stronger solution for property managers and residents.”There are no changes to existing services, contracts, or local ownership. This brand unification reflects JUNK SHOT’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, dependable, and convenient waste management solutions for multifamily communities nationwide.

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