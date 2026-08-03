Highlands Council Statement on the Passing of Former Council Member Michael Francis

It is with great sadness that the Highlands Council notes the passing of former Highlands Council member Michael Francis. Michael was appointed to the Highlands Council in 2009 and remained a dedicated member until retiring in December 2025 after 16 years of service to the Highlands region. He died on Friday, July 31.

At the time of his appointment to the Highlands Council by then Governor Jon Corzine, Michael was serving as a Council Member in Hopatcong Borough. He later became mayor of the borough in 2016, a role he held through 2023. Representing Sussex County on the Highlands Council, Michael was tenacious advocate for the agricultural community as well as the protection of Lake Hopatcong, the entire western shore of which is located in Hopatcong Borough.

“Mike’s concern for and knowledge of matters related to Lake Hopatcong greatly benefited our work,” said Highlands Council Chairman Carl Richko. “In particular, when the lake was one of several in the region to experience a significant Harmful Algal Bloom in 2019, Mike’s front-line experience managing both the environmental and economic implications were invaluable to the Council.”

Richko continued. “Mike was also an exceptionally thoughtful contributor to the Highlands Council on all matters. He was often one of the last to comment on a subject, listening carefully to what his colleagues and the public had to say before expressing his perspective.”

During his tenure with the Highlands Council he served on the Audit Evaluation committee, the Bylaws committee, the Roxbury Water Quality committee, and the Landowner Equity and Land Preservation committee serving as chair for several years.

“Mike will be remembered by all the Highlands Council staff members that worked with him as a kind and decent man, who always did what he thought was best for the Highlands region,” reflects Highlands Council Executive Director Ben Spinelli. “His passion for his hometown and the lake that shared its name were always clear, and we were fortunate that he allowed that deep sense of ownership and pride to extend to the entire Highlands region.”

Michael’s obituary is available online.