Industry Leaders Launch Life-Tech for 85M Americans to Navigate Complex Life Transitions

An example of the LifePlans dashboard

LifePlans solves life logistics for Sandwich Generation with new tools, human expertise

Our platform is the first to offer a one-stop shop for creating, storing, and sharing vital plans, combined with personalized guidance from our experienced certified Life Planners.” — Dr. Katy Lanz, co-founder

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare industry veterans Dr. Katy Lanz and Nick Westfall are launching LifePlans, a life-tech platform designed to provide a roadmap for life's everyday challenges and complex life transitions.

LifePlans addresses an urgent need for the Sandwich Generation, the 85 million Americans caring for both aging parents and children, by combining real-time, personalized guidance from certified Life Planners with secure document organization and a marketplace of vetted partner resources.

Research from AARP shows that 62% of people do not know where to start during a major life change, and 85% are forced to rely solely on family and friends because there is no one trusted solution for life-changing decisions while maintaining daily normalcy.

“We have witnessed firsthand a critical gap in objective, trusted support available to families navigating life’s daily challenges, so we wanted to create an accessible solution that the public could reach,” said Katy Lanz, CEO and Co-Founder of LifePlans. “Our platform is the first to offer a one-stop shop for creating, storing, and sharing vital plans, combined with personalized guidance from our experienced certified Life Planners.”

LifePlans is led by a founding team with over 165 years of collective influence in post-acute care, complex life transitions, and disrupting care solution systems. Lanz previously served as CCO of Aspire Health, where she helped scale the business and guide it through its sale to Elevance. She also holds a doctorate in nursing practice and is triple-board certified. Co-founder Nick Westfall is the former Chairman and CEO of VITAS Healthcare, the nation’s largest publicly traded hospice and palliative care provider.

The platform is designed to help organize what matters, prepare for what’s ahead, and navigate important decisions with confidence. Core features include:

-LifePlans Playbooks: Step-by-step, expertly curated guides for specific moments like unplanned life events, centralizing your household’s important information, planning to grow your family, or navigating the complexities of caregiving.

-Expert Human Support: Access to certified Life Planners with experienced backgrounds providing the personalized guidance and emotional support that software alone cannot offer.

-Secure Digital Vault: A centralized, secure space for document organization, permissions, and sharing to keep families aligned.

-Verified Trusted Partnerships: A handpicked group of vetted resources, including legal, financial, and care professionals, to connect with users.

LifePlans is offering a 30-day free trial of the platform, including the digital dashboard and vaulting features, as well as a complimentary 45-minute Life Planner session.

For more information about LifePlans please visit ourlifeplans.com.

###

About LifePlans

LifePlans is a consumer life-tech platform that helps individuals and families navigate everyday challenges and complex life transitions; whether it’s responding to an unexpected life event, centralizing a household’s important information, planning for family expansion, or navigating the complexities of caregiving. Founded by healthcare and post-acute industry veterans Dr. Katy Lanz (triple board-certified clinical leader and former CCO of Aspire Health) and Nick Westfall (former Chairman & CEO of VITAS Healthcare), the platform integrates real-time, personalized guidance from certified Life Planners with secure document organization and a marketplace of vetted partner resources. By bridging the gap between care coordination and life logistics, LifePlans provides a unified experience that helps people take the next step with confidence. For more information, visit ourlifeplans.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.