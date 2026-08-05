GreenRock Energy Joins Long Duration Energy Storage Council as Start-Up Member

GreenRock Energy

Membership connects GreenRock's thermal storage platform to a global network shaping the future of long duration energy storage

Joining the LDES Council allows us to work alongside leading organizations to advance scalable energy storage solutions that strengthen grid reliability and support continued growth in clean energy.” — Matthew James, Co-Founder & President of GreenRock Energy

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenRock Energy , an energy transition infrastructure company, has joined the Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council as a start-up member. The LDES Council connects organizations across 20 countries working to accelerate the deployment of long duration energy storage.GreenRock's platform is technology-agnostic, built to support industrial decarbonization, grid-scale storage, renewable infrastructure development, and long-term energy resilience, with each project designed around the solution best suited to its market. At the core of that platform is CHESS , a thermal storage technology capable of discharging stored energy as either electricity or industrial process heat across storage durations of 8 to 100-plus hours, well beyond what conventional battery storage can support economically.The company applies this technology across a range of high-impact applications, including solar and storage integration, grid firming, industrial decarbonization, and waste heat recovery.Membership in the LDES Council gives GreenRock a direct line into the policy advocacy, market research, and cross-industry collaboration shaping how long duration storage gets deployed at scale. It extends the company's existing role in shaping the conversation around thermal storage and grid reliability."Joining the LDES Council allows us to work alongside leading organizations to advance practical, scalable energy storage solutions that strengthen grid reliability and support continued growth in clean energy," said Matthew James, Co-Founder & President of GreenRock Energy.GreenRock Energy joins the LDES Council in the same member cohort as AirTrunk, a hyperscale data center provider joining as an anchor member, and Sinergy Flow, a developer of redox flow batteries."AirTrunk, GreenRock Energy and Sinergy Flow joining the LDES Council further strengthens the diverse ecosystem needed to accelerate long duration energy storage deployment," said Julia Souder, Chief Executive Officer of the LDES Council. "As electricity demand grows and energy systems become more complex, collaboration across the value chain will be increasingly important. We look forward to working with our new members to help advance the technologies, partnerships and market frameworks needed to scale long duration energy storage worldwide."About GreenRock EnergyGreenRock Energy is an energy transition infrastructure company that develops, acquires, and operates renewable energy assets, from solar and waste heat recovery to long duration thermal energy storage. Built around a technology-agnostic approach, the company holds exclusive access to CHESS, a solid-mass thermal storage technology designed for scalable, reliable, and dispatchable energy on demand. GreenRock brings capital, expertise, and execution to each project it takes on, positioning the company for long-term impact across the energy transition. Learn more at https://gr.energy About the Long Duration Energy Storage CouncilThe Long Duration Energy Storage Council is a global organization advancing the deployment of LDES technologies, including mechanical, thermal, electrochemical, and chemical solutions, with members operating in 20 countries. Learn more at https://www.ldescouncil.com

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