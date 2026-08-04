GF Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Michael Rosen as Senior Vice President of Operations

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Rosen as Senior Vice President of Operations. Bringing nearly 30 years of hospitality leadership experience, Rosen joins the executive team to oversee operations across the company's growing portfolio of full-service, select-service, boutique, and independent hotels.Throughout his career, Rosen has held senior leadership positions with some of the industry's most recognized hospitality brands, including Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG. His experience spans roles as General Manager, Area General Manager, Regional Director, Regional Vice President, and Vice President of Operations, giving him a comprehensive understanding of hotel management, financial performance, and team development.One of Rosen's greatest strengths is his extensive background in food and beverage, an area that continues to play an increasingly important role in enhancing the guest experience and driving hotel profitability. Over the course of his career, he has overseen multimillion-dollar food and beverage programs, including award-winning restaurants, rooftop lounges, bars, cafés, catering operations, and banquet facilities, generating millions in annual revenue. His experience includes developing new restaurant concepts and leading successful openings and partnering with culinary and beverage teams to create memorable dining experiences that strengthen hotel performance."Michael's operational expertise and strategic leadership make him an exceptional addition to our executive team," said Vineet Nayyar, President of GF Hotels and Resorts. "His proven ability to drive results across a wide range of hotel assets is impressive, but what truly sets him apart is his depth of food and beverage experience. As guest expectations continue to evolve, food and beverage has become an increasingly important driver of both revenue and guest satisfaction. Michael's leadership in this area will provide tremendous value to our hotels, our owners, and our customers."Before joining GF Hotels & Resorts, Rosen most recently served as Vice President of Operations for Stonebridge, where he provided strategic oversight for a diverse collection of branded and independent hotels. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade with MCR Hotels, serving in progressively senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Operations and Regional Vice President of Operations, during which he managed large, multi-state portfolios and collaborated with cross-functional teams to improve operational performance, financial results, and guest satisfaction.A native of Northern New Jersey, Rosen has lived and worked throughout the United States, giving him valuable insight into the diverse markets and communities served by the hospitality industry. He attended Indiana University and remains a proud Hoosier fan. An avid traveler, he has visited 49 of the 50 U.S. states and enjoys exploring new destinations whenever possible."What drew me to GF Hotels & Resorts was its entrepreneurial culture and strong reputation for operational excellence," said Rosen. "I'm excited to join such a talented team and look forward to working alongside our hotel leaders to continue delivering exceptional guest experiences, strengthening food and beverage operations, and creating value for our ownership partners."ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 38 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.