PGA TOUR Superstore Brings PXG to All Stores Nationwide, Expanding Access to Custom-Fit Performance

PXG products can now be found inside PGA TOUR Superstore locations throughout the U.S. Here is a sample of products showcased in one of the store's locations. Consumers can now experience PXG products at all PGA TOUR Superstore locations. Here is signage in the store. A golf bag of PXG products sits in front of the PGA TOUR Superstore Studio section of the national retail store.

Golfers can now discover PXG technology and get properly fit through PGA TOUR Superstore’s industry-leading retail and fitting experience

Golfers are looking for both performance and personalization, and this gives them greater access to a brand known for pushing equipment innovation, supported by our expert fitting teams.” — Troy Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore

ATLANTA AND SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGA TOUR Superstore, the country’s premier golf retailer, today announced that PXG’s high-performance equipment is now available at all stores across the U.S. Building on a successful spring introduction in select locations, the partnership brings together PXG’s innovative club technology with PGA TOUR Superstore’s commitment to delivering exceptional equipment and service to golfers nationwide.The addition of PXG to PGA TOUR Superstore’s assortment reflects the continued evolution of modern golf retail, where custom fitting has become central to the equipment experience. Through PGA TOUR Superstore’s expert fitting teams, golfers can discover PXG’s performance-driven technology and identify the equipment that best matches their game.“Expanding PXG across all our stores allows us to continue to elevate the premium experience we deliver to customers,” said Troy Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “Golfers are looking for both performance and personalization, and this gives them greater access to a brand known for pushing equipment innovation, supported by our expert fitting teams.”"Since founding PXG, my goal has been simple: build the finest golf equipment we can and make sure every golfer has the opportunity to experience it through a proper custom fitting,” shared Bob Parsons, PXG Founder & CEO. “Expanding into every PGA TOUR Superstore means more golfers across the country now have access to both. It's an important milestone for PXG, and we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to helping golfers play better."Through this expansion, fitted clubs will be built-by-hand to the player’s unique specifications, ensuring PXG’s "no compromises" philosophy is delivered through PGA TOUR Superstore’s premier retail environment.PXG equipment available at PGA TOUR Superstore includes golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls and headwear.About PGA TOUR SuperstorePGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment and is headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com About PXGFounded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer’s unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel, and accessories.PXG’s professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, Lauren Olivares, and Linnea Storm. For more information, visit www.PXG.com ###Frequently Asked QuestionsWhere does PGA TOUR Superstore have locations?PGA TOUR Superstore sells golf accessories online and has retail locations across the U.S., including the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.What are PGA TOUR Superstore practice bays?PGA TOUR Superstore practice bays offer an affordable indoor practice experience for golfers of all skill levels.What is the PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO™?PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO™ spaces are designed for dedicated customers’ instruction and fitting experience.What are PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO™ Fittings?Certified fitters perform STUDIO™ Club Fittings. Whether a customer is a scratch golfer or just getting started, the fitter will know exactly what steps to take to get them into the right clubs for their game.Does PGA TOUR Superstore offer golf lessons?Yes, PGA TOUR Superstore offers several instruction levels for customers to improve their games.Does PGA TOUR Superstore repair golf club grips?Yes, PGA TOUR Superstore can regrip and repair golf clubs. At PGA TOUR Superstores, customers can drop off clubs or they can pre-pay for the grips and installation fees online and drop off clubs when the Associate is ready to perform the work.PGA TOUR Superstores can repair club shafts. This includes:• Visual damage – Dents, bends, and cracks on steel shafts. Splintering, fraying, or unraveling signal problems for graphite shafts.• Unusual sounds – A rattling sound inside the shaft indicates there may be a loose piece inside, a sign of internal damage.• Performance issues – Shots are suddenly inconsistent, even when the player hasn’t changed anything with their swing.PGA TOUR Superstore Associates can also adjust the lay and lie of golf clubs.

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