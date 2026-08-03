Rhode Island More Than Doubles College-Qualifying AP Scores Over Five Years, Building on Record Graduation Rate

Published on Monday, August 03, 2026

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) today announced that the Ocean State has experienced significant gains in Advanced Placement (AP) participation and performance statewide, marking another milestone in the state's efforts to expand access to rigorous coursework and prepare students for college and career success.

AP exams are college-level assessments offered by the College Board that allow high school students to demonstrate proficiency in subjects such as mathematics, science, history, English, and world languages. Scored on a scale of 1 to 5, AP exams give students the opportunity to earn college credit, qualify for advanced placement in college courses, and showcase their academic abilities.

According to preliminary data, Rhode Island has more than doubled the number of AP exams earning a score of 3 or higher over the past five years, growing from more than 4,600 qualifying scores in 2021 to more than 10,400 in 2026. The percentage of AP exams receiving a score of 3 or higher also increased to more than 70%.

By succeeding in AP courses and exams, students can better prepare for the expectations of higher education while potentially saving time and reducing tuition costs once they enter college.

“Rhode Island’s latest AP results reflect the tremendous momentum our state is experiencing and are a testament to the hard work of Rhode Island students, educators, school leaders, and families,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “From achieving the highest graduation rate in state history to expanding access to rigorous, engaging coursework, Rhode Island continues to raise expectations and deliver results. Today’s AP outcomes demonstrate that when students are provided with opportunity, support, and high-quality learning experiences, they rise to the challenge and excel.”

According to preliminary 2025-26 Advanced Placement results from the College Board, Rhode Island students took more than 14,500 AP exams, an increase of more than 1,000 exams, or approximately 8%, from the previous year.

The number of AP exams taken by Rhode Island students that earned a score of 3 or higher, the benchmark commonly used for college credit and advanced placement consideration, increased by nearly 1,000 exams, a gain of more than 10%, rising from nearly 9,400 to more than 10,400.

At the same time, Rhode Island achieved its highest graduation rate on record in School Year 2025-26, with 85.5% of students graduating on time, reflecting continued progress in preparing students for success in college, careers, and beyond.

“I’m thrilled that Rhode Island’s continued growth in AP participation and success demonstrates that more students are taking on rigorous academic challenges and achieving at higher levels,” said Governor Dan McKee. “These outcomes reflect years of intentional work to expand opportunities and ensure every student has access to an excellent education. My administration will continue to support our students and educators as we work to strengthen academic achievement and close the achievement gap with Massachusetts.”

“The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is proud that Rhode Island continues to serve as a national example of college and career readiness,” said Council Chair Patti DiCenso. “These results demonstrate what can be achieved when we keep students at the center of our work and make strategic investments to strengthen academic outcomes. We are deeply grateful to the students, educators, families, and school leaders whose dedication and hard work helped make this achievement possible.”

“The Rhode Island Board of Education understands that the future of our state depends on the opportunities we create for our students today,” said Rhode Island Board of Education Chair Michael Grey. “We are encouraged to see Rhode Island’s continued focus on college and career readiness delivering meaningful results. The significant growth in Advanced Placement participation and success shows that more students are engaging in rigorous learning experiences and graduating better prepared for the future. We remain committed to supporting student success and ensuring every learner has access to the opportunities they need to thrive.”

RIDE has prioritized expanding access to advanced coursework, strengthening college and career pathways, and creating more opportunities for students to engage in challenging academic experiences throughout high school. The latest AP results indicate that these efforts are translating into measurable gains for students across the state.

Additionally, according to the preliminary data, Providence Public Schools (PPSD) continued to make gains during the period of state intervention, which concluded on July 1, 2026. Over the last five years, the number of AP exams taken by PPSD students earning a score of 3 or higher increased by nearly 10%, while the total number of AP exams taken increased by more than 11%.