DLBC Rule Residential Treatment, Congregate Care (R501-19A) Now Effective

The change in proposed rule (CPR) for Rule R501-19A Residential Treatment, Congregate Care under the Utah Division of Licensing and Background Checks (DLBC), Office of Licensing, was filed in the Utah State Bulletin Vol. 2026, No. 10 and was made effective on July 30, 2026. This CPR received no public comment.

We appreciate the valuable input received from providers prior to this filing. This collaboration was instrumental in refining the rule.

This change represents modifications to the original proposal published in Utah State Bulletin Vol. 2026, No. 02. This CPR:

Updates to definitions, including “child in crisis” and style and formatting changes to align with the Rulewriting Manual for Utah.

Clarifies the requirements for strip and body searches involving any client in this setting and removes a repeat requirement for staff training.

This rule will be linked on the DLBC website as soon as the Office of Administrative Rules updates the rule, usually within the week of being made effective. Until then, you may refer to the tracked changes of this CPR in the bulletin for this filing on page 215.

As a reminder, in the tracked changes document, text marked for deletion is indicated by brackets with a line through them, while newly added text is underlined.

All human services rules can be found here on the DLBC website.

As always, please reach out if you have questions regarding any rule or rule posting by emailing [email protected].