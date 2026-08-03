A Message from President Richtermeyer to the Nevada State Community

Dear Nevada State Community,

Today, I have the privilege of joining Nevada State University as its president. I am truly honored to become part of this community.

I am deeply grateful to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents for the confidence they have placed in me to serve as president of this exceptional institution. I also want to thank Chancellor McNair for his support throughout the transition. I look forward to working closely with him, the Board of Regents, and colleagues across the Nevada System of Higher Education as we continue to expand educational opportunity and advance student success across our state.

I want to express my sincere appreciation to Dr. Lopez Lasater for her leadership as acting president during this important chapter in Nevada State’s history. Her thoughtful stewardship and dedication have strengthened Nevada State and positioned it for continued success. I am delighted that she will serve in a vital role, advancing institution-wide initiatives, public-private partnerships, the Nevada State University Lands Corporation, and other strategic priorities.

As I prepared to join the university, it quickly became clear that Nevada State’s greatest strength is its people. I have already met many members of this remarkable community and am eager to build relationships with our students, faculty, staff, alumni, supporters, and external partners, all of whom share a deep commitment to expanding access to higher education.

As a first-generation college graduate, I understand the transformative power of education. That experience has shaped my career and inspires my commitment to creating environments where every student can succeed, where faculty and staff are empowered in their important work, and where collaboration and innovation strengthen both our university and the communities we serve.

During my first months on campus, my priority will be to listen and learn. I am excited to meet more members of our campus community, hear your perspectives, learn about your work, and understand the aspirations you hold for Nevada State’s future. Those conversations will help shape our path forward. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to build on Nevada State’s momentum while imagining what this university can become for future generations of students and for the state we proudly serve.

Nevada State has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s fastest-growing public universities by remaining true to its mission of expanding access, pursuing excellence, and preparing graduates to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Thank you for the warm welcome you have already extended to me. I am honored to join the Scorpion family, and I look forward to working alongside you as we write the next chapter in Nevada State University’s remarkable story together.

Sandra B. Richtermeyer, Ph.D.

President

Nevada State University