DEC Announces Temporary Closure at Lakeview Wildlife Management Area for Water Chestnut Removal

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the temporary and periodic closure of the Mud Brook Road access and parking lot at Lakeview Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to allow staff to safely conduct an invasive water chestnut removal project. The closure will remain in effect during working hours until Monday, August 31, or until work is complete, weather and field conditions permitting.

The temporary closure is necessary to protect public safety while crews work to remove water chestnut (Trapa natans), an invasive aquatic plant that forms dense floating mats on the water’s surface. These infestations reduce water quality, impede recreation, crowd out native vegetation, and degrade fish and wildlife habitat.

Removing water chestnut helps restore healthy wetlands and waterways while protecting the ecological integrity of Lakeview WMA for wildlife and future recreational use. More information can be found on DEC’s website.

The temporary closure applies to the Mud Brook Road access road and parking area only. All other designated public access areas within Lakeview WMA remain open. DEC will reopen the access road and parking area as soon as work is completed.

DEC appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while staff conduct this important habitat management project.

For additional information and updates, visit dec.ny.gov.