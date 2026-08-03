Governor Abbott Announces Apollo Global Management Selects Austin For New Strategic Hub

August 3, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) will establish a new strategic hub in Austin to drive innovation, emerging technology, and the next phase of the firm's growth. The hub will incubate new and emerging businesses across Apollo's asset management and retirement solutions platform, intended to represent meaningful capital investment with significant job creation.

“Texas is the new financial capital of America,” said Governor Abbott. “Apollo made the right decision when it selected Texas for its new strategic growth hub. Texas already houses the largest financial services workforce in the nation, and this significant expansion in Austin will advance Texas’ global leadership in the financial services sector. For innovative industry leaders who seek stability, speed, and scalability, no better place exists to invest and grow than Texas.”

Apollo is one of the world’s largest global alternative asset management and retirement solutions providers. Apollo’s new Austin hub builds on nearly 20 years of partnerships in Texas. Apollo chose Texas for this expansion due to the state’s welcoming business environment, deep bench of major corporate headquarters and high-tech ecosystem, access to a growing talent pool, and opportunity for future growth.

“At Apollo and Athene, we help meet the capital needs of companies and economies, while enabling people to retire with confidence. That mission has driven our innovation for more than three decades, and this new presence is a continuation of that DNA. Change is the only constant, and we'd rather lead it than react to it,” said Apollo CEO Marc Rowan. “Austin lets us build the next generation of Apollo and Athene, including challenger models for parts of our own business, with the talent, technology, and business environment already in place. That's why we chose Austin and Texas.”

“Austin is a great investment for business thanks to our ample supply of smart and creative young people,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “Apollo is choosing Austin because of our talent and our beautiful natural environment, great cultural offerings, and our position as a leader in the innovation economy. It’s exciting that young Austinites graduating from our local universities will have yet another place to start their careers, right here at home, without needing to move to the East Coast or elsewhere. I’m proud that Austin continues to be the place where companies choose to grow, innovate, and make investments in.”

View more information about Apollo.