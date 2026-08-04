Sunset Point Software Launches Scout, a Free Application Estate Inventory Built for M&A and IT Teams Alike

Invitation-only access helps deal teams catalog an acquired estate, and any organization catalog, with a direct path into STG to transition any system involved.

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Point Software, the innovator in System Transition Governance , today announced the release of Scout, a free tool that helps organizations build a clean, AI-enriched inventory of an application estate. Scout captures what's running: every business system, what it does, the data it holds, and its lifecycle and retention profile. It then enriches that picture with research beyond what any single person could type into a spreadsheet.Scout serves two audiences with the same underlying need. M&A and integration teams use it to catalog the systems an acquisition brings into the fold: what each one does, who depends on it, and what it would take to fold it in, with systems grouped by legal entity for a clean, deal-ready view. General IT and business leaders use the same free tool to get a current picture of what they already run, often as a first step for a newly arrived CIO or a broader estate review.Access is by invitation only. Once approved, teams contribute what they know through simple forms or a conversational AI assistant, which researches each system and fills in the gaps: vendor ownership, end-of-support timelines, architecture, and more. The output is a professional reference document and structured data set that gives teams a current, trustworthy map of their systems.Scout is fully integrated with Sunset Point's paid platform, STG (System Transition Governance). Once an estate, acquired or existing, is cataloged in Scout, the team is ready to move directly into STG to plan and govern the transition of any system in the inventory, preserving its records for compliance and historical reference.“The first hundred days after a deal closes are often the highest-risk window a company will face: nobody on the new team yet fully understands what they just inherited,” said Joe Labbe, COO of Sunset Point Software. “Scout gives deal and integration teams a fast, factual starting point for that moment, and gives any IT organization the same starting point when they lack a current picture of what they run. What it does do is leave every team one step from STG, ready to execute the transitions their inventory calls for.”Why It Matters● In an acquisition, the first hundred days after close are often the highest-risk window, when the acquiring team doesn’t yet fully understand what it just inherited. Scout gives deal teams a fast, deal-ready inventory grouped by legal entity.● The same gap shows up in any organization without a current system inventory, classically a newly arrived CIO, and Scout serves that audience with the identical, free tool.● Scout is a point-in-time inventory step, not a system of record or ongoing portfolio-management platform. It’s built to sit alongside the tools organizations already use, not replace them.● Because Scout is fully integrated with STG, the inventory becomes a ready starting point for governed transitions of any cataloged system, acquired or existing.Scout is available now by invitation. Organizations can request access at www.sunsetpointsoftware.com/contact-us About Sunset Point SoftwareSunset Point Software enables organizations to modernize their technology landscape without sacrificing institutional knowledge or compliance. Its patent-pending STG platform preserves and operationalizes the information embedded in legacy systems, transforming aging applications into durable, AI-ready digital assets. With Scout, Sunset Point now offers a complete path from estate discovery through governed transition: Scout gathers and enriches the inventory, and STG executes the transition while preserving each system’s records.

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