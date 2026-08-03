STATE SUPERINTENDENT URGES SCHOOL SYSTEM LEADERS TO PROTECT CLASSROOM LEARNING TIME

"One of our most important responsibilities is ensuring every school and classroom is a place where teachers can teach and students can learn"

BATON ROUGE, La. — State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley is asking Louisiana school system leaders to keep classrooms calm and focused, saying the learning environments schools build are critical to continued academic progress. Dr. Brumley shared a letter with system leaders on July 27.

"Schools and classrooms should be peaceful and orderly, without exception," Brumley wrote.



The letter points to progress already made through the state's Let Teachers Teach recommendations, new state policies, and local changes. Dr. Brumley asked principals and teachers to set clear behavioral expectations and follow through with consequences when those expectations are not met.

Dr. Brumley also addressed bullying as a barrier to a safe and productive learning environment. During the 2026 Regular Session, the Louisiana Legislature adopted House Resolution 333, urging every public school system to comply with and enforce Louisiana's bullying laws. Every public school governing authority is responsible for maintaining comprehensive anti-bullying policies and building them into student codes of conduct.

"The learning environment we create in schools today will shape opportunities for both teachers and students," Brumley wrote. "And they deserve our best efforts."

In a letter sent to system leaders, Dr. Brumley credited educators for the state's recent academic results. Louisiana reached its highest ranking ever on The Nation's Report Card, moving from 49th in 2019 to 32nd. The state also finished first in reading growth and second in math on the Education Scorecard released in May by researchers at Harvard, Stanford and Dartmouth. Louisiana's most recent LEAP results show the highest proficiency rates in state history.