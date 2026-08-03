Miantonomi Avenue & Boulevard Paving Scheduled

Paving is planned next week starting Tuesday, Aug. 11 on Miantonomi Avenue and Boulevard, weather permitting. #MiddletownRI appreciates everyone's patience while we work through this project on two important roadways in our community.

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