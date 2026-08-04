SEO Agency USA Founder and Chairman Jason Langella joins the closing technology panel at the 22nd Annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forums Rockies & West in San Diego on Wednesday, August 12, addressing technology and AI opportunities across the natural

SEO Agency USA Founder Jason Langella joins the closing technology panel at the LDC Gas Forums Rockies & West in San Diego, August 10-12, 2026.

AI is not a threat to the natural gas workforce. It is leverage. The operators pulling ahead are not the ones with the biggest budgets, just the ones who picked the right first problems and deployed.” — Jason Langella, Founder and Chairman, SEO Agency USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As natural gas decision-makers prepare to convene at the Omni San Diego from August 10 through 12 for the 22nd Annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forums Rockies & West, the question dominating the commercial value chain will get a direct hearing on the final morning: is artificial intelligence a threat to the natural gas workforce, or the largest operational opportunity in a generation?SEO Agency USA Founder and Chairman Jason Langella will join the closing panel, Technology. Not A Threat. An Opportunity: Leveraging innovative technology solutions to seize opportunities and overcome challenges, scheduled Wednesday, August 12 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM Pacific Time. The panel is moderated by Cleve Hogarth, Principal of Cleveland Advisory, and brings together technology leaders from across the natural gas commercial value chain, including Scott Vogan, SVP of Sales and Marketing at nGenue, and Dhruv Venkatraman of Trellis Energy Software.Rather than a product tour, the session is built around practical methods for using technology to improve the bottom line, from automation and efficiency to de-risking operations against security threats. The panel description also names a subject squarely inside Langella's expertise: opportunities to enhance online exposure and brand reinforcement for natural gas organizations. With AI dominating industry headlines, the panel will examine where AI excels, where human judgment remains required, and what AI deployment means for the commercial workforce.Langella brings a practical, adoption-first perspective to the discussion, drawn from deploying AI and search technology across the energy sector and beyond. His argument is that the operators pulling ahead are separated less by which tools they buy than by how deliberately they deploy them."AI is not a threat to the natural gas workforce. It is leverage," said Jason Langella, Founder and Chairman of SEO Agency USA. "The threat is standing still while competitors turn the same tools into faster decisions and tighter operations. Most companies do not have a technology problem. They have an adoption problem."The discussion lands as AI has moved from boardroom curiosity to operational deployment across the natural gas value chain in under twenty-four months, while the industry sits at the center of one of the largest infrastructure expansions in a generation, driven by AI data center demand. According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas is the largest single source of electricity for U.S. data centers and the largest source of additional supply through 2030. That demand surge is a throughline across the entire Rockies & West agenda, from market fundamentals to gas-electric coordination."The honest work on this panel is drawing one line," Langella added. "AI earns its seat on research, contract review, and monitoring, where a person still checks the output. It has no business making the negotiation call or the safety-critical decision. Draw that line correctly and AI compounds your team. Draw it wrong and it quietly adds risk where you can least afford it."The Rockies & West Forum convenes senior representatives from leading natural gas, midstream, utility, and infrastructure organizations. The agenda opens with remarks from Doug Way, General Manager of Gas and Power Trading at Shell Energy North America, and features a midstream keynote roundtable with Joseph Hulse of Williams, Daniel Tygret of Kinder Morgan, and Scott Smith of Bear River Midstream. A regional market panel brings together Amy Debayle of S&P Global, Leticia Gonzales of Natural Gas Intelligence, and Mark Aufmuth of bp. A gas-buyer panel features Elsa Valay-Paz of SoCalGas, Alex Baird of Colorado Springs Utilities, and Steve Wall of Enbridge. A Wednesday infrastructure panel convenes Kenneth Yagelski of Southern Company Gas, Danielle Bertoldi of Williams, Alex Ohler of TC Energy, Matthew Agen of the American Gas Association, and J.E.B. Bolen of EQT.The San Diego panel continues SEO Agency USA's 2026 LDC Gas Forums sponsorship run. Langella previously joined the technology and AI discussion at the LDC Gas Forums Northeast in Boston in June 2026 and contributed at the LDC Gas Forum Southeast in Ponte Vedra Beach in April 2026. The 2026 sponsorship continues after San Diego through the Mid-Continent Forum in Chicago in September, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum in New Orleans in October, and the Nat Gas to Power Forum in Austin in November, an event built specifically around powering AI data centers and hyperscaler workloads.Following the San Diego panel, SEO Agency USA will publish a companion analysis specific to Rockies and West natural gas operators, examining how technology and AI adoption are reshaping commercial operations across the region.Registration for the 22nd Annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forums Rockies & West is open at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/rw/ About SEO Agency USASEO Agency USA is a search intelligence and revenue infrastructure firm that engineers organic visibility, AI search positioning, and generative engine optimization for enterprise organizations. The firm operates dedicated divisions for technical SEO, content strategy, AI visibility, paid media, web development, and analytics, serving clients across energy, engineering, construction, SaaS, healthcare, critical infrastructure, hospitality, finance, and more. SEO Agency USA is an official sponsor of the 2026 LDC Gas Forums and publishes original research on brand visibility across AI platforms.About LDC Gas Forums Rockies & WestThe 22nd Annual Energy Innovations: LDC Gas Forums Rockies & West convenes natural gas decision-makers across local distribution companies, pipeline operators, producers, marketers, traders, utilities, and regulators at the Omni San Diego from August 10 through 12, 2026. The Rockies & West Forum is one of the annual events in the LDC Gas Forums portfolio produced by Access Intelligence, LLC. Learn more at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/rw/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.