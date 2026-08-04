Betterguards Launches The BetterGuard Max, Delivering the Highest Level of Adaptive Ankle Protection Yet

The BetterGuard Max combines reinforced medial and lateral support with Betterguards' patented adaptive technology for athletes who demand maximum ankle support

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Betterguards, a sports technology innovator, today announced the launch of The BetterGuard Max , the company's most supportive ankle protection system to date.The BetterGuard Max combines Betterguards' patented micro-hydraulic technology with reinforced support on both the medial and lateral sides of the ankle. The result is adaptive protection that remains flexible during normal movement while responding instantly when the ankle is at risk."The BetterGuard Max represents the next evolution of ankle protection," said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. "Many athletes want additional support without giving up mobility or comfort. We've built a solution that delivers both, giving players greater confidence every time they step onto the court."The BetterGuard Max joins the company's growing lineup of advanced ankle protection alongside The BetterGuard Lite and The BetterGuard 3.0, giving athletes options to choose based on their individual needs and style of play.The BetterGuard Max is available starting today at betterguards.com About BetterguardsBetterguards is a next-generation sports technology company redefining injury prevention through athlete-first innovation and performance. Professional and amateur athletes trust Betterguards products in more than 30 countries worldwide. The award-winning ankle protection system at the core of Betterguards delivers responsive ankle stabilization without restricting mobility, protecting athletes from injuries and offering a faster path to recovery.

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