MADELINE’S “YOU LIKE” ENTERS TOP 5 OF APPLE MUSIC’S GLOBAL 'NEW IN PUNK' PLAYLIST — NOW LIVE IN JAPAN

“You Like” by MADELINE fast, catchy pop-punk energy with an unpolished, powerful voice — direct and true to scale, never dressed up or performed for anyone’s approval.

An introduction to the independent Newfoundland singer-songwriter now reaching listeners in Japan through Apple Music’s editorial playlists

ST JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent pop-punk/alt-rock singer-songwriter MADELINE’s self-released single “ You Like ” (released July 31, 2026) has entered the Top 5 of Apple Music’s official “ New in Punk ” editorial playlist, reaching position #4 of 269 songs. The placement is live on Apple Music’s Japan storefront and also appears at #19 of 319 on Japan’s own “Made in Canada” playlist.MADELINE (Madeline Salter) is a self-released pop-punk/alt-rock singer-songwriter from St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador — Canada’s easternmost provincial capital, on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. She began performing at age five and released her self-titled debut EP in 2020 at age fifteen. She writes, performs and releases all of her own music as an independent artist.Her music pairs fast, catchy pop-punk energy with an unpolished, powerful voice — direct and true to scale, never dressed up or performed for anyone’s approval. Listeners who like Avril Lavigne, Paramore, Olivia Rodrigo or Alanis Morissette — artists MADELINE has named directly as influences on her songwriting — will find her music sits in that same lineage.Her songwriting has also been publicly described, in her only dedicated Canadian news feature to date, as addressing social isolation and mental health (The Laker News, March 2024). Songs including “hold me while i cry” and “MESSY” speak to listeners who have felt alone and are looking for a sense of connection - the idea that whatever you’re carrying, you’re not the only one carrying it.In 2023, MADELINE was the only Canadian selected to perform in the Blow Out Show for Berklee College of Music’s Aspire summer program, a showcase reserved for the program’s top 50 students out of thousands of international applicants.On the home front, MADELINE has already been building momentum. MusicNL nominated her for Pop Artist of the Year in 2024 and Rock Artist of the Year in 2025 and recently announced her two more 2026 accolades (Rock Artist of the Year, Solo Artist of the Year).More information and streaming links: madelineofficial.comMedia contact info@madelineofficial.com

Madeline "You Like"

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