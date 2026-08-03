Batlin Recovery Center Brings Comprehensive Addiction Treatment to the Heart of Missouri

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Marshall-Based Residential Rehab Offers Medical Detox, Inpatient Care, and Dual Diagnosis Treatment, So Missourians No Longer Have to Travel for Quality Care

MARSHALL, MO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Batlin Recovery Center, a residential addiction treatment center located in Marshall, Missouri, is offering medically supported drug and alcohol rehab for individuals across the state and the greater Midwest. The facility features one of the newest and most modern medical detox facilities in Missouri, giving residents access to safe, comfort-focused withdrawal care followed by a full continuum of treatment — without leaving America's heartland.For years, Midwesterners seeking high-quality addiction treatment have felt pressure to travel to the East or West Coast for care. Batlin Recovery Center was built to change that, delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment grounded in practical Midwestern common sense. The Marshall campus provides a welcoming sanctuary from the chaos of addiction, with comfortable bedrooms, quiet spaces for prayer and meditation, a gym with exercise options, and clinicians who specialize in addiction care.Treatment is built around a whole-person model that addresses body, mind, and spirit. The facility's residential inpatient program offers personalized treatment plans covering alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription drugs, and other substance use disorders. Because recovery is strongest when addiction and mental health are treated together, Batlin's dual diagnosis program provides integrated care for co-occurring conditions like depression, anxiety, and trauma.Batlin Recovery Center's commitment extends well beyond a client's stay, with aftercare planning, alumni support, referrals, and relapse prevention tools designed to build durable, long-term recovery. Admissions coordinators are available to answer questions, verify insurance coverage, and walk individuals and families through every step of the process.About Batlin Recovery CenterBatlin Recovery Center is a residential addiction treatment center located at 27882 Highway Rd H, Marshall, MO 65340. The facility offers medical detox, inpatient treatment, and dual diagnosis care for adults managing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. To learn more or verify insurance, visit batlinrecoverycenter.com.

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