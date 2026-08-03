Medical Metrics Diagnostics, Inc. (MMDx) & RAYUS Radiology Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to SpineCAMP®

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Integrated imaging and clinical decision support solution enhances access to AI-Powered, FDA-Cleared Spine Analytics for Personal Injury patients in Utah

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Metrics Diagnostics, Inc. (MMDx), developer of SpineCAMP, an AI-powered, fully automated, FDA-cleared clinical decision support software for objective spinal motion and alignment analysis, and RAYUS Radiology, a national leader in advanced diagnostic imaging, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated spine imaging and analytics solution for healthcare practitioners treating Personal Injury (PI) patients in Utah.Through this collaboration, spinal healthcare providers can refer patients directly to RAYUS imaging centers in Utah , where standard-of-care spinal imaging is performed. Images are securely processed using the SpineCAMP software to generate automated, precise, objective spinal motion and alignment measurements, which are then reviewed and interpreted by a licensed radiologist. The comprehensive report is delivered back to the referring provider as part of a seamless, end-to-end workflow.Advancing Objective Spine AssessmentSpinal injury evaluation has historically relied on static imaging and subjective interpretation. By integrating SpineCAMP’s validated analytics within the RAYUS Radiology environment, the partnership enhances traditional imaging with reproducible, quantitative spinal function data.“Personal Injury providers need clarity, consistency, and efficiency in their diagnostic workflows,” said Dennis Farrell, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, MMDx. “They routinely handle high-stakes legal cases that demand certified, objective findings supported by published standards and comprehensive documentation. Partnering with RAYUS allows us to embed advanced AI-powered spinal motion analysis within a trusted radiology infrastructure, delivering that objective data to clinicians without disrupting existing referral pathways.”Expanding Innovation Within RadiologyFor RAYUS Radiology, the partnership represents a strategic expansion of advanced imaging services available to referring providers.“At RAYUS, we are committed to bringing innovative imaging solutions to the providers and communities we serve. SpineCAMP is a stellar example of evolution in the advanced imaging industry”, said Ted Kyle, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, RAYUS Radiology. “Integrating SpineCAMP’s FDA-cleared analytics into our workflow enhances the value of spine imaging by providing objective motion and alignment metrics alongside expert radiologist interpretation. This collaboration supports our mission to deliver high-quality, clinically meaningful imaging solutions that improve provider confidence and patient experience.”A Complete Solution for Utah PI ProvidersThe integrated offering provides:• Convenient referral to RAYUS imaging centers• Standard imaging acquisition using established radiology protocols• Automated SpineCAMP analysis of spinal motion and alignment• Radiologist review and interpretation• Streamlined report delivery to the referring healthcare practitionerSpineCAMP is designed to augment—not replace—clinical judgment by delivering reproducible measurements derived from routine imaging. In the Personal Injury setting, access to validated and enhanced functional metrics may support documentation, reserve setting, care planning, and interdisciplinary communication.This partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to expanding access to innovative, clinically responsible imaging technologies that enhance transparency, efficiency, and quality of care.About Medical Metrics Diagnostics (MMDx)Medical Metrics Diagnostics, Inc. (MMDx) develops AI-powered, fully automated, FDA-cleared clinical decision support software designed to deliver objective spinal motion and alignment analytics across clinical and medico-legal applications. The MMDx proprietary portfolio includes SpineCAMP for precise analysis of flexion/extension radiographs of the cervical and lumbar spine, featuring exclusive center of rotation metrics (patent pending), and upcoming release of expanded regions and indications. SpineCAMP’s base technology has been used for over 20 years and cited in over 200 peer-reviewed publications.*SpineCAMP is FDA 510(k) cleared under K231668. For more information, please see SpineCAMP FDA Clearance Letter and Indications for Use About RAYUS RadiologyRAYUS Radiology is a leading network of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology practices, with managed imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com SpineCAMP Media ContactLisa Daugherty, MBAVice-President, MarketingMMDxldaugherty@medicalmetrics.comRAYUS Radiology Media Contact:Kit CrancerSenior Vice President, Policy and Radiologist PartnershipsRAYUS RadiologyChristopher.crancer@RAYUSRadiology.com | 612.930.7273

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