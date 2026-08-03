Cal/OSHA cites three L.A. County roofing contractors $282,420 following fatal fall

NEWS RELEASE

Release Number: 2026-62 Date: August 3, 2026

Los Angeles—Cal/OSHA has cited three Los Angeles County-based roofing companies for multiple workplace safety violations, with proposed penalties totaling $282,420, following an inspection of a worker’s fatal fall.

On January 9, 2026, an employee was repairing a roof leak at a two-story residential property in Westchester when he fell approximately 24 feet to the ground and suffered fatal head injuries.

Cal/OSHA inspectors determined that each of the three employers was responsible for protecting workers from hazards associated with the roofing operation. Despite their respective responsibilities at the worksite, the employers permitted the crew to work on the roof without required fall protection, proper ladder-safety training or an on-site worker certified in first aid. Inspectors also found that two of the employers failed to provide effective heat illness prevention training.

Cal/OSHA issued the following citations and proposed penalties:

Atlas Building and Roofing, Inc. was cited $120,300 in proposed penalties for one willful-serious accident-related, three serious and two general violations. The company has a history of noncompliance, including citations for willful-serious and serious roofing violations in 2025 and two serious roofing violations in 2023.

was cited $120,300 in proposed penalties for one willful-serious accident-related, three serious and two general violations. The company has a history of noncompliance, including citations for willful-serious and serious roofing violations in 2025 and two serious roofing violations in 2023. Atlas Roofing Company, Inc. was cited $113,750 in proposed penalties for one willful-serious accident-related, three serious and two general violations.

was cited $113,750 in proposed penalties for one willful-serious accident-related, three serious and two general violations. Roof-Top Construction, Inc. was cited $48,370 in proposed penalties for one serious accident-related, three serious and two general violations.

What Cal/OSHA Chief Debra Lee said: “Roofing is one of the most hazardous jobs in construction and fall protection systems are critical for keeping workers safe. This fatality was entirely preventable.”

Under Cal/OSHA regulations, employers must provide fall protection, such as harnesses or guardrails, during roofing, re-roofing and roof-removal operations when workers are exposed to falls of six feet or more on roofs with slopes up to and including 7:12. On roofs with slopes greater than 7:12, fall protection is required regardless of the potential fall height. Employers must also train workers about fall hazards associated with roofing operations and the measures required to protect them.

July of this year marked one year since Cal/OSHA's updated residential fall protection standards took effect. The standards require fall protection for employees working at heights of six feet or more while performing residential roofing work. Before the standards were updated, fall protection generally was not required until workers were exposed to falls of 15 feet or more, depending on the activity.

Employers may appeal Cal/OSHA citations and proposed penalties by filing an appeal with the Occupational Safety and Health Appeals Board within 15 working days of receiving the citations. Atlas Building and Roofing, Inc. and Atlas Roofing Company, Inc. have appealed their citations.

A separate investigation by Cal/OSHA’s Bureau of Investigations remains open.

About Cal/OSHA

Cal/OSHA helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in nearly every workplace in California.

Workers in California are protected regardless of immigration status. Workers who have questions about safety and health in the workplace can call 833-579-0927 to speak with a live bilingual Cal/OSHA representative from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices.

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424 or their local Cal/OSHA Consultation Office, or email InfoCons@dir.ca.gov.

Cal/OSHA is a division of the Department of Industrial Relations.

Media Contact: Communications@dir.ca.gov, (510) 286-1161