Rimes Launches 'The Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets'

Category-defining platform unifies investment data and AI to power decision-grade intelligence and automation at scale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today introduced the Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets, a unified data and intelligence architecture designed for asset owners, asset managers and asset servicers to make better decisions and scale faster with AI-enabled data and workflows.

Rimes brings significant scale and operational depth to this architecture through a data network with more than 1,000 data partners, thousands of data sets and billions of data points connected daily. This enables over 400 institutional clients to power their operations with trusted, connected, AI-ready investment data.

Investment firms have spent years building data capabilities, vendor relationships and dedicated teams, but most still struggle with fragmentation across providers, platforms and business functions. As AI moves deeper into investment workflows, legacy data environments are proving too operationally brittle as firms need lineage, explainability and real-time control.

The Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets brings together Rimes’ enterprise data management and investment intelligence capabilities around four pillars: a trusted data network, connected intelligence across the enterprise, decision-grade workflows and always-on operational control. Together, these pillars deliver a single, AI-ready version of the truth, so portfolio managers, risk teams, operations and AI models all work from the same foundation.

“Firms have invested heavily in data, but the infrastructure built to act on that data has not kept pace with what AI-driven investment management now requires,” said Vijay Mayadas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rimes. “As agentic AI advances from informing decisions to executing them, institutional investors will face new expectations from their regulators, boards and customers on transparency, auditability and operational control. The Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets is built to meet those expectations, delivering a foundation that scales with the next phase of automated and agentic investment workflows.”

About Rimes

Rimes provides the Intelligence Fabric for Capital Markets, a trusted data network and intelligence architecture that transforms fragmented data, operations and workflows into decision-grade intelligence. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions that power more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. For more information, visit www.rimes.com.

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