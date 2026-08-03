CPW seeks additional input on future management of a North Sand Hills Recreation Area

Aug. 3, 2026

WALDEN, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with the Bureau of Land Management, will host two public meetings this August to gather additional input on the potential future management of a North Sand Hills Recreation Area by CPW.

The first community meeting will be held on August 5, in Walden at the Wattenberg Center at the Jackson County Fair Grounds starting at 6 p.m.

The second meeting, on August 13, will be held virtually on Zoom. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend must register in advance.

At the meetings, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to CPW and BLM staff on future management.

Feedback from these meetings will help provide guidance as CPW and the BLM continue work to determine future management strategies for the North Sand Hills Recreation Area.

Additional public feedback can be provided through Engage CPW.

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About North Sand Hills Recreation Area

Colorado's only open sand dune area for OHV recreation is situated at the eastern edge of North Park at the toe of the Medicine Bow Mountain Range. North Sand Hills Recreation Area is currently managed by the Bureau of Land Management - Kremmling Field Office and provides unique riding opportunities for dirt bike, ATV, side- by-side and sand rail riders. The area also features connecting trails that lead into the State Forest State Park and adjacent U.S. Forest Service lands, all while providing a scenic backdrop of the Park and the Medicine Bow Mountain Ranges.