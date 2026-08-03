Echo Canyon Reservoir closed to boating as aircraft fight Rio Blanco Fire

A helicopter dips a bucket into Echo Canyon Reservoir as smoke rises from the Rio Blanco Fire in the background. CPW photo

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily closed boating access at Echo Canyon Reservoir to allow aircraft to safely operate while scooping water to fight the ongoing Rio Blanco Fire.

Helicopter teams are actively dipping buckets into the reservoir when conditions allow for aerial support. To maximize the ability of fire personnel to utilize water from Echo Canyon Reservoir State Wildlife Area, CPW has closed the water to all vessels.

Hiking and shore fishing are still permitted at this time. CPW asks the public to respect the closures to prevent the entire property from needing to be closed.

“This administrative closure will assist the operations folks in being able to quickly and safely respond to this fire,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta. “We still want to provide an opportunity for the public to fish the lake from the shore, but it is important for the safety of air support that nobody be on the lake at this time. This includes not only motorized boats but also hand-launched vessels such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

“We appreciate your cooperation in respecting the closure for your safety and for the safety of officers and fire first responders.”

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing and boat ramp closures in place in Colorado.

Echo Canyon Reservoir SWA is a 211-acre property located six miles south of Pagosa Springs off U.S. Highway 84.

The Rio Blanco Fire was estimated to be approximately 1,114 acres and 11% contained as of Monday morning.

The closure will remain in effect until conditions allow the reservoir to safely reopen. Visitors are asked to respect all closures and avoid traveling into active fire areas. Signs will be posted.

For additional information on nearby state wildlife areas or those throughout Colorado, please visit the Colorado Hunting Atlas online or contact your local CPW office.

For more information on the Rio Blanco Fire, go to: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/cosjf-rio-blanco-fire.