MSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Gouldsboro

On Sunday, August 2, 2026, at approximately 6:55 PM, Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Old Route 1 in Gouldsboro. Multiple injuries were reported, and one vehicle had rolled over, trapping its occupants.

The initial investigation indicates that 46-year-old Courtney Washington of Bangor was operating a white 2024 Subaru Crosstrek northbound on Old Route 1 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle struck a 2025 Green Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by 39-year-old Heather Allen of Ellsworth, who was traveling eastbound on Route 1. The impact caused Allen’s vehicle to spin into the westbound lane of Route 1, where it was struck by a red 2014 Subaru Legacy which was traveling westbound on Route 1. The impact caused Allen’s vehicle to roll over. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger in Allen’s vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Washington sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital. The operator of the Subaru Legacy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 1 was closed for several hours while Troopers investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.