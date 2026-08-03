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920th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Col. Nicole Fink assumed command of the 920th Maintenance Group during an assumption of command ceremony here Aug 1, 2026.

An assumption of command is a military tradition that formally signifies the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another, symbolized by the passing of the guidon.

Fink entered the Air Force in 2004 after graduating from Central Missouri State University. Following more than five years of active-duty service, including a deployment to Iraq, she transitioned to the Air Force Reserve in 2010. Throughout her career, she has held numerous leadership positions across aircraft maintenance and logistics, including squadron command, headquarters staff assignments, and deputy group command, while supporting multiple deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. Her extensive experience spans aircraft maintenance, logistics and leading diverse teams across the Total Force.

Col. John Bissell, 920th Rescue Wing commander, passed the guidon to Fink, symbolizing the official transfer of leadership.

“Our mission depends on the strong partnerships we share across the wing and the professionalism, precision and teamwork of every Airman and civilian in the 920th Maintenance Group. Generating combat-ready aircraft is a no-fail responsibility, and we’ll remain focused on taking care of our people as we deliver the combat power required to execute the rescue mission,” said Fink.

The 920th Rescue Wing is Air Force Reserve Command’s only combat search and rescue wing. Its mission is to plan, lead and conduct military rescue operations that deny competitors and adversaries the opportunity to exploit isolated personnel.

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920th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

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