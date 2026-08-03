Leadership carried forward: STARCOM marks change of responsibility

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. — Space Training and Readiness Command bid farewell to Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue and welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Jason Childers in a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 3 at The Tides on Patrick Space Force Base.

A change of responsibility is a military ceremony where the outgoing senior enlisted leader formally transfers responsibility to the incoming senior enlisted leader, symbolized by the passing of custodianship of the unit’s colors. “For a command senior enlisted leader, that responsibility is especially personal,” Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of STARCOM, said. “

The CSEL is the voice of the force, an advisor to the commander, an advocate for Guardians, Airmen, civilians and families, and a leader who must see the command from the strategic level without ever losing sight of the individual Guardian doing the work. Chief Pogue has carried that responsibility with professionalism, strength and purpose.”

During Pogue’s two and a half years at STARCOM, she helped cement the Guardian Training Leader program, codify the Space Force Military Training Instructor pledge, stand up the Basic Military Training course, establish and launch the Space Force’s only Enlisted Professional Military Education center, and bring the Guardian Values Statement to initial training environments. She also implemented six directions from the chief of space operations that created service-level courses, ensuring the development of more than 15,000 combat-credible Guardians.

“When I think about what I am most proud of from my time as STARCOM’s CSEL, it is not any single accomplishment,” Pogue said. “It is the impact we have had on people and on the institution.

“I had the privilege of serving during a formative period for STARCOM and for the Space Force,” she continued. “And I am proud that we helped build things that will outlast any one of us. … As Taylor Swift said, ‘Long live all the magic we made.’ That is how I will remember this chapter.”

Pogue will move to work on a special project on behalf of the vice chief of space operations in partnership with Brig. Gen. Dave Yates.

“Chief Pogue, thank you for your leadership, your counsel, your candor and your commitment to our Guardians,” Smith said. “Thank you for helping this command navigate a consequential chapter in its history. Thank you for leaving STARCOM stronger than you found it.”

Childers comes to STARCOM having served as the command senior enlisted leader for U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where he partook the command’s first-ever change of responsibility ceremony in July 2024.

Prior to transferring to the Space Force in 2020, he served in a variety of roles, including as an aircraft electrical and environmental systems technician and in space systems operations in the Air Force.

“Chief Childers, as you assume responsibility as STARCOM’s senior enlisted leader, you inherit a command with momentum,” Smith said. “You inherit a mission that matters deeply. You inherit a team who are talented, motivated and ready to keep building.

“And you inherit a strong foundation from Chief Pogue,” he continued. “Build on it. Challenge us. Advise us. Keep us focused on our people, our standards and our purpose.”

Childers took the opportunity to thank Pogue for the foundation she helped build, as well as to highlight the impacts STARCOM has had on him during his career.

“In many ways, I have been a beneficiary of STARCOM’s mission throughout my entire career,” Childers said. “From entering service, to learning the profession of arms, to developing tradecraft, to operational test, exercises, tactics development, advanced training and real-world operations — the work this command does has shaped me and so many others. …

“I am excited to be here,” he continued. “I am excited to serve this command. And I am ready to get to work.”