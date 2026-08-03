US Army Engineer School welcomes new commandant

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Engineer School bid farewell to Col. Timothy Hudson and welcomed Col. Robert Newbauer during a change-of-commandant ceremony July 31, 2026, in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium. Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, served as the reviewing officer for the event. In his remarks, Beck emphasized that serving as a U.S. Army commandant carries both the "incredible opportunity" and the "incredible responsibility" of regimental leadership. “Commandants drive change in the regiment,” Beck said. “As the commandant, you are looked at as the expert of your regiment.” Beck said Hudson was the “right person” to lead the regiment and led by empowering the USAES team. “He asked the right questions and never shied away from making tough decisions,” Beck said. “And that is what unified the engineer school and more importantly the engineer regiment throughout the Army.” Hudson opened his remarks by recalling his arrival to Fort Leonard Wood. He shared how he wasmoved by the thunderous echo of Soldiersduring an early morning trek to Gammon Field for last year’s Army birthday run, recognizing that raw energy as thesound of a lethal force being forged. “It was an early misty Missouri morning, and as I was walking, I could hear formations of Soldiers coming from every direction,” Hudson said. “It was an awesome feeling. This is an awesome thing to be a part of here at Fort Leonard Wood.” He reflected that his tenure as commandant was defined by a profound sense of community, noting that the true strength of Fort Leonard Wood lies in its unified team, spanning not just the engineers, but all MSCoE schools, the garrison, the hospital and neighboring municipalities. “It’s truly been an honor to be part of this team,” Hudson said. Hudson's next assignment is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Hawaii. Newbauer is coming to Fort Leonard Wood from Nebraska where he served as the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District. Beck welcomed Newbauer and said he is “excited for his leadership and guidance.” “There is no better leader to step in behind Hudson to keep the momentum and take it to the next level,” Beck said. “He has broad experience with both the Army Corps of Engineers and on the tactical side as a battalion commander.” During his remarks, Newbauer thanked Beck for his confidence, Hudson for a seamless transition, and his fellow Soldiers for their support as he assumes responsibility for training the Army’s engineers. “You have taught me what right looks like, and I hope to spend the next few years passing that forward,” Newbauer said. “Engineers have never been asked to do more than what they are being asked to do right now. Our Army is changing. The threats are changing. The battlefield is changing. The engineers we send forward need to be ready, not for the last war, but for the next one.” Newbauer emphasized that training today’s engineers is the most critical mission for USAES, driving key advancements in doctrine, training and leader development. “I am here to ensure that every engineer that leaves this school is trained, ready and capable of delivering for their unit and for this Army,” Newbauer said. “Our motto is ‘Essayons’ — let us try. This school does more than try, it delivers. Let’s get to work.” More photos from the ceremony are available in thishttps://flic.kr/s/aHBqjD1iQV.