USACRC Risk Management Newsletter 3-7 AUG 2026

Army Safety and Occupational Health Team, Please disseminate this vital on- and off-duty safety guidance across your commands and organizations today to preserve combat power and protect personnel.

BATTLING WILDLIFE THREATS

Bear attacks in Alaska and coyote bites in Louisiana highlight the severe wildlife hazards Soldiers face during training. Frequent threats from snakes, bees, ticks and spiders also cause medical complications across operational environments. These preventable encounters degrade Army readiness, causing one fatality, dozens of injuries and hundreds of lost duty days since fiscal 2022. Discover how proactive risk assessments, seasonal planning and protective gear can stop these dangerous mishaps and safeguard mission capability. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8290/Wildlife-Encounters-An-Analysis-and-Prevention-Strategy?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek01

VEHICLE RESTRAINTS

Seat belts represent vital engineered controls that save lives and protect other passengers. Army leaders must enforce strict discipline and accountability. See how buckling up shields Soldiers from catastrophic, uncontrollable hazards. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8291/The-Competence-Trap?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek02

INSPECTION FAILURES

Looking ready differs from being ready. When an Apache made a smoky emergency landing, one Soldier immediately jumped into action. Read how his struggle with a flight line fire extinguisher exposed a critical safety gap. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/8292/Checking-the-Box?utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=riskmgmt&utm_content=rmn-thisweek03

WEAPONS HANDLING: HOW WILL YOUR REEL END?

Does your experience make you immune to mishaps? Absolutely not! This powerful video from our Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation delivers a vivid, unforgettable wake-up call on the dangers of complacency with privately owned weapons. See how easily routine handling can slip into distraction — and how a single second of carelessness with a new firearm can turn a normal day into a lethal tragedy. Don't let a split-second mistake end your story. Watch the video now to protect yourself, your family and your teammates. https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Video-Library/Video-Player/VideoId/578/how-will-your-reel-end-privately-owned-weapons

WORKPLACE SAFETY GUIDES AND TEMPLATES

The USACRC’s workplace program management portal is your central hub for building a robust safety and occupational health program. Gain instant access to a comprehensive library of standard operating procedures, OSHA templates, leader's guides and Activity Hazard Analysis documents. Whether you are drafting new policies from scratch or refining existing initiatives, these expertly designed, ready-to-use resources will save you critical time while mitigating risk. Click here to download the tools you need today! https://safety.army.mil/ON-DUTY/Workplace/Program-Management/Guides-and-Templates

STAY IN THE LOOP

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