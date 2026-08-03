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State Board of Proprietary Schools to meet virtually August 7

The State Board of Proprietary Schools will meet virtually on August 7 at 10 a.m. 

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The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the N.C. Community College System’s YouTube Channel, however some portions of the meeting may be held in closed session. 

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State Board of Proprietary Schools to meet virtually August 7

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