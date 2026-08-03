Large crowd attends ribbon cutting for 16 West Main Avenue project

Alexander County held a ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, July 31, for the newly renovated county-owned building at 16 West Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville.

One of the largest crowds ever to attend a local ribbon cutting gathered to celebrate the transformation of the historic downtown building, which formerly housed the Alexander County Chamber of Commerce.

The project was made possible through more than $1 million in state grant funding and has breathed new life into a long-vacant property while creating new opportunities for downtown Taylorsville and Alexander County.

The renovated building is home to Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe on the ground floor with two upper-level residential apartments.

Guest speakers included Alexander County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Yoder; Commissioners Kent Herman, Marty Pennell, and Ronnie Reese; NC Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Reginald Speight; architect David Maurer; and Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe owner Kiley Walley.

“This 1919 building has been restored and revitalized, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Chairman Larry Yoder. “We’re so glad that Kiley chose to stay in Alexander County and Taylorsville and selected this building for her business. Her dream has now come true.”

Yoder also expressed appreciation to the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Alexander County Historic Preservation Commission, Maurer Architecture, HALCO Contractors, Business Development Manager Connie Kincaid, Assistant County Manager Josh Mitchell, County Manager Justin Mundy, and everyone who contributed to the project’s success.

“Thank you for your investment in Alexander County and the Town of Taylorsville,” said Commissioner Marty Pennell. “We are so appreciative of everyone’s efforts in renovating this building.”

“We want to do what we can as a county to help improve our community,” said Commissioner Ronnie Reese. “Thanks to everyone for making this project a reality.”

“I do projects like this all over the state, and this is one of the ones I’m most proud of,” said David Maurer. “It was truly an honor to be a part of this.”

“This is an impressive project,” said Reginald Speight. “Let’s do it again.”

“You don’t understand the prayers that went into this,” said Kiley Walley. “I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Following the ceremony, attendees toured Kiley’s Sugar Shoppe and the newly renovated upper-level apartments, celebrating the successful restoration of one of downtown Taylorsville’s historic buildings.

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