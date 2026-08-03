Michigan Auto Law Releases 13-Point Road Trip Safety Checklist

New guide offers practical vehicle, heat, fatigue and emergency-preparedness tips for safer summer travel

Every road trip starts with preparation. By taking a few simple precautions before you leave, you can help protect yourself, your passengers, and everyone else sharing the road” — Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer travel season underway, Michigan Auto Law has released a comprehensive Road Trip Safety Guide designed to help motorists prepare their vehicles, protect their passengers, and reduce the risk of preventable crashes and roadside emergencies.Drawing on recommendations from the American Automobile Association (AAA), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the guide covers everything from vehicle maintenance and tire safety to extreme heat, driver fatigue, towing, emergency preparedness and traveling safely with children and pets.Road trips remain one of American's favorite ways to travel, with more than 130 million Americans hitting the road each year. Whether you’re embarking on a getaway or a cross-country adventure, taking a few simple precautions before leaving can help prevent breakdowns, reduce safety risks, and make the journey more enjoyable."Summer road trips should be about making memories, not dealing with preventable emergencies," stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. "Whether you're driving across Michigan or across the country, every road trip starts with preparation. By taking a few simple precautions before you leave, you can help protect yourself, your passengers, and everyone else sharing the road."Michigan Auto Law recommends motorists:1. Check the CDC Heat & Health Tracker.2. Check tire pressure (when tires are cold).3. Ensure tire tread is at least 4/32 inch.4. Test air conditioning.5. Plan to drive during cooler morning or evening hours.6. Stop for a break every two hours.7. Share driving duties.8. Slow to 55–65 mph when towing.9. Keep drinking water readily available.10. Use sunshades and sunglasses to reduce glare.11. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.12. Prepare an emergency kit.13. Assign a passenger to handle navigation.One of the most important steps before any road trip is ensuring your vehicle is road ready. The guide recommends checking tire pressure before driving or after a vehicle has been parked for at least three hours. Motorists should use the recommended tire pressure listed in the owner’s manual or on the driver-side door placard rather than the maximum pressure printed on the tire. It also encourages drivers to inspect their brakes, battery, belts, hoses, lights, windshield wipers and fluid levels before departing. Air conditioning should be tested in advance, particularly when traveling with children, older adults, pets or individuals who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.On the road, drivers should also take steps to reduce fatigue, one of the leading contributors to preventable crashes. According to the NHTSA, drowsy driving contributes to more than 90,000 crashes each year. To stay alert, the guide recommends stopping approximately every two hours for a 15- to 20-minute break, limiting time behind the wheel and sharing driving responsibilities whenever possible.Being prepared for the unexpected is equally important. Every vehicle should carry an emergency kit stocked with drinking water, a first-aid kit, flashlight, portable phone charger, jumper cables, basic tools, and nonperishable food. Travelers are also encouraged to monitor weather and road conditions, identify fuel or electric vehicle charging stops in advance, and share their itinerary with someone at home.With summer highways expected to remain busy throughout the season, Michigan Auto Law encourages motorists to make safety part of their travel plans. Reviewing the checklist before hitting the road can help drivers avoid common hazards and arrive safely at their destination.The Complete 2026 Pre-Trip Checklist is available at MichiganAutoLaw.com ###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

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