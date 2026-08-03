Brown Cormack Gallucci (BCG) Real Estate Team Announces Acquisition of New Office Headquarters in Whitchurch-Stouffville

The official logo of the Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team. The leadership at Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team, newly headquartered in Whitchurch-Stouffville. The Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team provides expert, hyper-local service across the York and Durham regions. The BCG Real Estate Team monogram logo.

Top RE/MAX team BCG acquires new Main St. headquarters in Whitchurch-Stouffville, reinforcing their commitment to local buyers and sellers.

Owning our headquarters right on Main Street allows us to embed ourselves deeper into the local fabric and be more accessible to our clients than ever before.” — Brayden Brown, Sales Representative at the BCG Team

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team (BCG Team), a top-producing group at RE/MAX All-Stars Realty Inc., Brokerage, is proud to announce the acquisition of their new office building located at 6097 Main St, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 3R4. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the team, physically anchoring them in the heart of their primary focus markets of Stouffville and Uxbridge.

With over 35 years of combined experience and more than $600 million in real estate sold, the BCG Team has established itself as a trusted name in York Region, Durham Region, and Eastern Toronto. The decision to purchase their own building on Main Street reflects a long-term commitment to the communities they serve. By centralizing their operations in Whitchurch-Stouffville, the team is perfectly positioned to provide even more responsive, hyper-local service to buyers, sellers, and investors in the area.

“Acquiring our own office building in Stouffville is a dream come true for our team,” said Brayden Brown, Sales Representative at the BCG Team. “We’ve built our reputation by helping families navigate the complexities of buying and selling homes in Stouffville, Uxbridge, and the surrounding areas. Owning our headquarters right on Main Street allows us to embed ourselves deeper into the local fabric and be more accessible to our clients than ever before.”

Comprised of dedicated professionals including Gary Brown, Brayden Brown, Derek Cormack, and Joey Gallucci, the BCG Team consistently ranks in the top 1% of REALTORS® in the GTA. Their unique blend of skills covers a wide spectrum of real estate needs, from residential resale and modern condos to farms, acreage, and development land.

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for the team’s innovative marketing strategies, client consultations, and daily operations. Clients visiting the 6097 Main St location can expect a welcoming environment equipped with the latest real estate technology and local market insights.

For more information about the Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team or to explore current listings in the York and Durham regions, please visit www.bcgteam.ca.

About the Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team:

The BCG Team is an award-winning real estate group operating under RE/MAX All-Stars Realty Inc., Brokerage. Led by Gary Brown, Brayden Brown, Derek Cormack, and Joey Gallucci, the team brings over 35 years of experience to the table. Specializing in Stouffville, Uxbridge, Markham, Toronto, and the surrounding regions, they are dedicated to making every real estate journey smooth, informed, and stress-free.

Property Tour of 6374 Smith Boulevard in Georgina, ON

This property walkthrough showcases the BCG Team's professional marketing approach and highlights the type of local listings they represent in the surrounding communities.

Property Tour of 6374 Smith Boulevard, Pefferlaw

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